Catfish and the Bottlemen add second date at Cardiff Castle

Welsh rock giants Catfish and the Bottlemen will now play two huge shows at Cardiff Castle this summer.

Due to phenomenal demand for their already revealed July 19 show, it is announced they will also play a second date on Saturday July 20 after a pre-sale via Catfish and the Bottlemen’s own channels sold out in one minute today.

Tickets to both shows go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 1st from depotlive.co.uk

The announcement of the two Cardiff dates coincides with the release of anthemic, stadium ready new single ‘Showtime’ via Island Records.

Frontman, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Van McCann recorded the song in Los Angeles with multi-GRAMMY winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Rolling Stones). Reflecting the sun-kissed optimism of LA and marking a bold evolution in Van’s songwriting, it is the first track to be released from Catfish and the Bottlemen’s soon to be announced fourth studio album.

Revered for their incendiary live performances, as well as performing at TK Maxx Presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle, Catfish and the Bottlemen will also head to Edinburgh Summer Sessions on August 24 and return to headline the Reading and Leeds Festival main stage.

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s arena-filling sonic outlook has cemented their place among Britain’s most successful bands of the 21st Century.

Signing to Island Records in 2014 after years of relentless touring, their debut LP The Balcony surged into the UK Top 10 and helped them scoop British Breakthrough Act at the BRITs before scoring their landmark #1 album with The Ride.

Since then, they’ve amassed more than one billion streams, two million album sales and are closing in on 10 million single sales.

In the five years since releasing their debut album, they’d sold more than half a million tickets, and have played to more than two million people.

The headlining show for TK Maxx Presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “There has been huge demand for tickets today so we are delighted to be adding a second date for what will be two massive nights with these Welsh legends.

“We enjoyed a sell-out show here with Catfish and the Bottlemen back in 2018 and we can’t wait to welcome them back again.”

The gigs are part of the Depot Live at Cardiff Castle line-up this summer. They join indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will also play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows, and a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer. There will also be headlining shows from Paul Heaton, IDLES, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Avril Lavigne, JLS, Tom Grennan, Madness, Rick Astley, Crowded House, Nothing But Thieves and The National with more to be announced.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to depotlive.co.uk

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2024

14 June – The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer with support from Teen Mortgage

19 June – Nothing But Thieves

20 June – Crowded House

26 June – Paul Heaton with special guests Cast

2 July – Avril Lavigne with support from Simple Plan

03 July – The National

05 July – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

06 July – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

07 July – JLS

10 July – Rick Astley

12 July – IDLES

17 July – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

18 July – Madness

19 July – Catfish and the Bottlemen

20 July – Catfish and the Bottlemen

26 July – Tom Grennan

