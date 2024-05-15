Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Catherine Zeta Jones begins filming Wednesday Season 2

15 May 2024 3 minute read
Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia. Image: Netflix

Catherine Zeta Jones has shared the news that Wednesday season 2 is now in production – with some very exciting teasers including the addition of some UK TV acting icons.

Taking to Instagram, Zeta Jones, who plays matriarch Morticia Addams, shared a trailer for the highly anticipated second season, with a cast list including Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton.

Highly rated

Wednesday is a supernatural horror which follows Wednesday Addams – played by Jenna Ortega based on the character from The Addams Family by Charles Addams.

The series has become one of the streaming platform’s most watched shows.

Starting production in Ireland for a 2025 premiere, further cast additions include Steve Buscemi as well as Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime).

A teaser, featuring Thing delivering scripts to the cast, reveals the characters for Piper, who will play Capri, and Buscemi, who will portray Barry Dort.

Additionally, four Season 1 recurring/guest star players are being promoted to series regulars: Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Wednesday’s mom Morticia Addams; Luis Guzmán (Wednesday’s dad Gomez Addams); Isaac Ordonez (Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley Addams); and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Deputy Ritchie Santiago).

(L to R) Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nayo, Joy Sunday, Owen Painter, Emma Myers, Billie Piper, Jenna Ortega, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alfred Gough, Noah Taylor, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Steve Buscemi, Moosa Mostafa, Hunter Doohan on the set of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2
Helen Sloan/Netflix

Wednesday creators/executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar had previously hinted that we might see more Addams family members in Season 2 and explore Wednesday’s relationship with her mother and the rest of her family.

Stellar cast

Expanding Jones, Guzmán and Ordonez’s presence next season would fit into that plan — along with delighting fans who had been asking to see more of these characters.

Grandmama, who will be played by Joanna Lumley, is perhaps the most surprising addition to the cast, in a guest-starring turn, with Fred Armisen set to reprise his guest role as Uncle Fester.

Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the Addams Family film franchise, will also guest star in Season 2 in an undisclosed role – the second cast member from the movies to appear on the series after Christina Ricci’s turn last season.

