Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates birthday by sharing nude pic

Catherine Zeta Jones showed that she still looks incredible by sharing a nude snap on social media.

The actress, who is married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas, today celebrated her 55th birthday by sharing the artistic naked shot on her Instagram page.

The black and white image is tastefully done showing of Catherine’s slender form.

The Swansea-born star shares her birthday with her husband, who today turns 80.

Writing on Instagram, Catherine joked: “In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣”

The star has been kept busy lately having spent the summer filming the hugely-anticipated second season of smash hit Netflix series Wednesday.

Catherine, who plays Morticia Adams, alongside Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, also posted the first look at the second season which you can see below.

Penblywdd Hapus iawn Catherine!

