Celebrated fire-chef brings new series to BBC Wales

BAFTA Cymru winner and fire-chef extraordinaire, Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts kicks off his new 6-part foodie series on BBC One Wales in early January, where he’ll be taking viewers on an epic culinary journey across Wales.

He’ll be cooking his go-to dishes along the way in his unique and mouth-watering style, from Keith Floyd style setups with stunning Welsh backdrops to urban cookouts that bring whole communities together.

Food critic Jay Raynor is a big fan of Chris’s work – he once said: “My top displacement activity this morning: watching a big beardy welshman called Chris Roberts AKA @flamebaster, making steak sandwiches on a Welsh hillside, in Welsh.”

My top displacement activity this morning: watching a big beardy welshman called Chris Roberts AKA @flamebaster, making steak sandwiches on a Welsh hillside, in Welsh. I don’t understand a word, but I also understand everything. https://t.co/SecY7IR8o8 — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 20, 2021

“I don’t understand a word, but I also understand everything.”

Celebration

He starts his journey in his hometown of Caernarfon, the following five episodes takes him to Caerphilly, Conwy and Swansea – where he cooks a steak with a rum-infused peppercorn sauce with rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones, before moving on to Rhyl and finishing the series with a feast in Brecon.

Along the way he’ll be hooking up with renowned chefs, producers and local characters; showcasing top foodie destinations. Whether it’s “next-level” restaurants, or local kebab houses – he’s all about celebrating Welsh food, Welsh producers and Welsh communities.

He doesn’t have to travel far for the first stop on his culinary journey, as it starts in his hometown of Caernarfon. Nestled between mountains and the sea, Caernarfon is ideally situated to reap all sorts of tasty riches.

Showcase

In the first episode, Chris showcases the best of his hometown. He kicks things off by serving fresh oysters and magnificent mushrooms.

Later, he surprises a local music group supporting people with additional needs with a big cookout in front of the stunning Caernarfon dock, all while using his unique medieval cooking tool, the ‘Flamebaster,’ which gave him his nickname.

To top it off, Chris sets up his barbecue in the housing estate where he grew up, sharing a delicious crispy mackerel dish with friends.

Expect fire, food and passion in this mouthwatering series available on BBC One Wales and iPlayer.

Chris Cooks Cymru episode one comes to BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday 3 January

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

