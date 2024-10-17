Celebration of experimental music and spoken word returns

A one-day celebration of left-field and experimental music and spoken word featuring an appearance from acclaimed singer songwriter Gwenno returns this November.

Acclaimed event, Gŵyl NAWR will be held at the Tŷ Tawe centre in Swansea on Saturday 2 November.

Following the success of last year’s edition, this year’s festival will be headlined by guitarist Gwenifer Raymond, whose primitive instrumentals draw from the roots music of Mississippi and Appalachia. Gwenifer’s set will be followed by a closing set from superstar DJ and snooker legend Steve Davis.

The full line-up also features audio visual artist and musician Teddy Hunter, experimental electronic artist Ffrancon, and jagged pop duo Yeah You, and many more across the two live stages.

Discussions

The festival kicks off with a series of discussions and spoken word performances, including a discussion on the reissued Y Dydd Olaf novel and the album it inspired featuring world-renowned musician Gwenno, translator Emyr Wallace Humphreys, and Welsh-language science fiction expert Dr Miriam Jones.

There will also be a panel discussion from CoDi Off-Grid, a Wales-wide network of experimental sound-artists, and performances from poets Tess Wood, Camilla Nelson, and Nia Davies.

The event will also feature three specially commissioned new pieces of work from Radio Free Ponty, the Welsh Experimental Music Alliance (WEMA), and the South Wales Improvisors (SWI), thanks to support from Tŷ Cerdd’s Create fund.

2024’s festival is the latest in a continuing series of collaborations between NAWR and Menter Iaith Abertawe, Swansea’s Welsh language initiative.

Open space

NAWR (meaning NOW in Welsh) is a multidisciplinary concert series in Swansea and Hay-on-Wye covering experimental music, free improvisation, film, lo-fi, free jazz, sound art, alternative folk, and new music.

NAWR’s work aims to offer an open and reflective space for an audience to experience new music in a welcoming and intimate setting.

Menter Iaith Abertawe’s work involves creating opportunities for people of all ages to use and enjoy the Welsh language.

Day tickets are only £15 in advance and available now via Ticketsource.

This event has received funding and support from Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

