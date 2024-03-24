Celebration of Welsh arts and culture returns to Barry Island

An annual celebration of Welsh arts and culture, bringing together people of all ages to enjoy music, language, and community spirit will return to Barry Island this spring.

Since its inception, Gŵyl Fach y Fro has become a cherished tradition on Barry Island -celebrating the vibrancy of Wales and its creative talents.

Scheduled for Saturday 18 May 2024, this vibrant event, organised by Menter Iaith Bro Morgannwg, promises a day filled with music, creativity, and community spirit—all in the Welsh language.

Live Performances

This year’s line-up promises some of the biggest names working in the Welsh language today, including Fleur De Lys, Lowri Evans, Sage Todz & Parisa Fouladi, Wigwam and GWCCI.

There will also be a fantastic new stage, showcasing folk artists such as Bethan Nia, Brigyn and Lo-Fi Jones, everyone gets a stage at Gŵyl Fach y Fro. The festival celebrates the rich tapestry of Welsh talent, ensuring that both emerging artists and established names shine.

Cultural Immersion

All entertainment is presented in Cymraeg, allowing festival-goers to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Welsh language.

Whether you’re a fluent speaker or just curious, this is an opportunity to celebrate Wales’ linguistic heritage with fantastic hula-hoop workshops with The Sparklettes and contemporary dance performances, with a new show Mari Ha! from dancer / choreographer Osian Meilir.

This year’s festival will also showcase a newly commissioned anthem celebrating the best of the Vale of Glamorgan, with a very special performance by a massed choir and dance group.

Food, Crafts, and Fun

Explore craft stalls, savor delicious food, and engage in family-friendly activities. Gŵyl Fach y Fro is more than a music festival—it’s a celebration of Welsh culture in all its forms.

Heulyn Rees, Chief Executive of Menter Bro Morgannwg said: “The festival is delighted to have received support from Cardiff and Vale College, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Barry Town Council, The National Lottery, the Welsh Arts Council and Welsh Government.

Their support is essential in bringing this fantastic festival into life.

“We can’t wait for you to join us for a day of music, culture, and camaraderie. To me, Gŵyl Fach y Fro is the heartbeat of Welsh creativity!”

Gŵyl Fach y Fro takes place on Saturday May 18 2024 from 11am to 8pm at Barry Island Promenade.

