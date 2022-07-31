Ceredigion authors immortalised in seven brand new portraits

Seven of Ceredigion’s most prominent writers, past and present, have been immortalised in brand new portraits that have been created especially for the National Eisteddfod of Wales week which is held in the county this year.

The Ceredigion Eisteddfod Literature Committee (y Pwyllgor Llên) decided to ask the artist Malcolm Gwyon from Blaenporth to create original portraits of Caryl Lewis, Dic Jones, Hywel Teifi Edwards, Lyn Ebenezer, Lleucu Roberts, Menna Elfyn and T Llew Jones.

The portraits were sponsored by Ceredigion County Council’s Education Department and they will be presented to the county’s secondary schools after the Eisteddfod to be displayed in their permanent homes.

The portraits were unveiled at a special launch at Pentre’ Ceredigion on the Eisteddfod field and will be on display throughout the week.

Gwenallt Llwyd Ifan, Chair of the Pwyllgor Llên, said: “A big thank you to the Pwyllgor Llên (Literature Committee) and Malcolm Gwyon for their work and vision. We believe that we should celebrate the wealth of talent produced by this county. This project is therefore a special legacy; one that will be an inspiration to the next generation of poets and writers in Ceredigion.”

‘Inspire’

Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, added: “This is a special project to highlight some of Ceredigion’s writers and celebrate the county’s special literary tradition.

“Placing these portraits in our schools will hopefully inspire our young people to enjoy literary culture and also to appreciate, participate and benefit from our wider artistic world.”

After the Eisteddfod week, the original portraits will be placed in secondary schools in the county where the writer has a connection with that school or local area.

Hywel Teifi Edwards’ portrait will be placed at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberaeron; Dic Jones at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi; Caryl Lewis at Ysgol Penglais; Lleucu Roberts at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig; Lyn Ebenezer at Ysgol Henry Richard; Menna Elfyn at Ysgol Bro Pedr; and T Llew Jones at Ysgol Bro Teifi.

The artist Malcolm Gwyon specialises in painting portraits, landscapes and Welsh icons and is proud to contribute to this exciting project. More information about him and his work can be found here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

