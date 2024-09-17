Cerys Matthews, Iolo Williams and more help reveal some of the nation’s Best Kept Secrets

A new series of Cyfrinachau’r Llyfrgell (Best Kept Secrets) featuring some of Wales’ most celebrated personalities including Iolo Williams and Cerys Matthews returns to S4C from tonight.

Ahead of its release, presenter Dot Davies has said that taking part in S4C’s new series is “one of the greatest pleasures of my career.”

She says: “It will hopefully be a programme that the whole of Wales can take pride in, it’s emotional, positive, educational and also patriotic.”

In a 2020 Welsh Government review, The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth was dubbed ‘Wales’ best kept secret’.

Since then the National Library has prioritised raising public awareness and increasing accessibility about the organisation’s collections and work to encourage more people to engage and visit this treasure trove on top of Penglais hill in Aberystwyth.

Stories

Four of Wales’ most well known personalities – broadcaster and comedian Tudur Owen; singer, songwriter and broadcaster Cerys Matthews; naturalist Iolo Williams and US-based journalist Maxine Hughes – feature in this new series starting 17 September at 9pm on S4C.

The four will discover heart-warming, and at times, heart-wrenching stories from the past.

The Library itself plays a crucial role in the series and is a firm character in it.

Rhian Gibson, the National Library’s Director of Communications, said: “My role is to open the Library and to make it relevant to Wales and beyond. Public bodies such as us are going through a very difficult time at the moment with cuts to funding etc but we are responding positively.

“This series shows that there is something in the Library for everyone and that heritage and culture are relevant to the whole of Wales.

“There’s a positive feeling amongst the staff about the Library – we all love the Library, and we hope that all who will watch the series will also fall in love with it and realise its relevance to us all.

“We hope that this will inspire people to visit the Library in Aberystwyth or online.”

Presenter Dot Davies said: “Presenting Cyfrinachau’r Llyfrgell is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. The National Library is the main star. As a girl from Ceredigion this was on my doorstep, but I did not appreciate what we had. This series has changed that.”

Another key character in the series is the Library’s curator, Dr Maredudd ap Huw. He shines a light on the celebrities’ questions, and is a font of knowledge and stories for them.

Dot said of Dr Maredudd: “He’s a legend. Cerys [Matthews] couldn’t get enough of him. He could even teach something about birds to Iolo Williams! He also had a sense of showbiz around him – knowing when to present unexpected information.”

Tudur Owen compares the Library to a treasure chest: “I can’t wait to return. It’s like a dresser or a special cupboard all families have where we keep our most prized items. That’s what the Library is, but for the whole country.”

The first season begins on S4C on September 17 at 9pm, and the second series is already in pre-production. The format will be internationally distributed by ITV Studios.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

