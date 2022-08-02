Chamber Music Summer School returns to Pembrokeshire in August

Nantwen’s Chamber Music Summer School, now in its ninth year kicks off on the 10th of August with a Come and Play evening for local string players.

Music for the summer school this year includes Andante Festivo by Sibelius and Running Up that Hill by Kate Bush…arranged for String Orchestra.

As part of their popular Chamber Music Summer School Nantwen also host an annual Summer Concert.

In previous years this has featured the acclaimed Orchestra of the Age of Enlightement and viola consort Fretwork.

This year Nantwen are welcoming the Elmore Quartet to Pembrokeshire.

Lead by Welsh Violinist Xander Croft, the quartet are the current Chamber Music Fellows at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Nantwen, near Newport in Pembrokeshire, is a quiet performance venue where audience and performers mingle together in an informal atmosphere.

Pembrokeshire Cellist Daniel Davies, one of the organisers of the summer school, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming local young and amateur musicians to Nantwen once again this summer.

“Our Summer School is now on its ninth course and the come and play evening is a great opportunity to meet other local string players”

The come and play evening takes place from 7pm -9pm on the 10th of August and the Summer Concert is on the 13th of August at 7.30pm

More information can be found here… or by phone 01239820768 or you can email info@nantwen.co.uk

Tickets for the the concert are £22.

