Charlotte Church narrates film to promote The Outdoors Capital of Wales

A promotional film is being launched this morning (January 2) to share the rural market town of Rhayader, branded The Outdoors Capital of Wales, with the rest of the world.

Situated in Powys, in the middle of Wales and heart of the Cambrian Mountains, an Area of Astounding Natural Beauty, Rhayader punches way above its weight and now has Welsh celebrity Charlotte Church singing the town’s praises.

The ‘Voice of an Angel’ star has narrated the new film which promotes the range of exciting outdoor activities and events that the town and nearby, spectacular Elan Valley have to offer.

‘Magical part of Wales’

A singer-songwriter, actress and television presenter, Church shot to childhood stardom as a classical singer and now runs a wellness retreat, The Dreaming near Rhayader.

She was happy to add her voice to the film when approached by Rhayader 2000, the organisation that promotes tourism in partnership with the town council.

“It was wonderful narrating the excellent promotional video for Rhayader The Outdoors Capital of Wales,” said Charlotte. “This really is a magical part of Wales with incredible countryside, spectacular landscapes and warm and welcoming people, which encouraged me to open The Dreaming Retreat near the town.

“I wish Rhayader 2000 every success with this video and hope it helps to attract many more visitors to the area where there’s so much to do, see and enjoy in the magnificent outdoors.”

Community effort

The film and two shorter social media clips were made by Tremio over the past year, with supplementary photography for Rhayader 2000 website https://rhayader.co.uk/ captured by Mogwai Media.

Kerena Pugh, of Rhayader 2000, thanked everyone who had contributed to the film which she described as a huge community effort. “The work that has gone into rebranding ‘Rhayader the Outdoors Capital of Wales’ has really made a difference and will continue to help the town to grow,” she said.

“Film is a great way to showcase what Rhayader has to offer visitors. The combination of superb aerial footage from Sam Cook at Tremio and contributions by local people has produced something magical.

“With Rhayader already internationally famous for the Hafod Hardware Christmas adverts produced by owner Tom Jones, we wanted to continue the creative use of film to show the varied activities, breathtaking scenery and the welcoming community spirit that we have here all year round.”

Mr Cook said he had been inundated with volunteers during the making of the film, which he described as being “special”.

Rhayader’s Mayor Councillor Rhys Thomas added: “This is another step on the exciting journey to make Rhayader a destination in its own right.”

He congratulated Rhayader 2000 for working with the town council to create a vision for local tourism and thanked MWT Cymru and the Cambrian Mountains Initiative for helping to promote Rhayader.

Dedication

MWT Cymru chief executive Val Hawkins said the film not only promotes Rhayader as the Outdoors Capital of Wales but also captures the strong community spirit.

The film is dedicated to the late Liz Lloyd, a Rhayader 2000 founder who died in 2022. She served the organisation for 22 year and helped to promote local tourism, businesses and the community.

“Liz was very passionate about Rhayader and was part of many organisations and volunteer groups that do great work in the town,” added Kerena. “A donation to Rhayader 2000 made by her family from the funeral memorial service contributed to making the film.”

Rhayader 2000 is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent membership organisation representing around 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

