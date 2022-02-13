Charlotte Church’s Wiki page altered to protest Masked Singer result

When Charlotte Church ended up in second place during last night’s Masked Singer final, there were plenty of viewers who thought she was robbed.

After a series of stunning performances as Mushroom, fans were shocked that the Welsh star lost out to Panda, who was revealed to be singer and actress Natalie Imbruglia.

Many took to social media to express their outrage at the result.

One fan of the singer was so incensed they went and altered Charlotte’s Wikipedia page to protest.

They wrote: ‘In 2022, Church was absolutely fleeced on the UK version of The Masked Singer, dressed as Mushroom, somehow finished second even through she was by a country mile the best singer.’

The comments were soon removed from the singer’s Wikipedia page, but not before they had been spotted and shared on social media.

Despite Charlotte finishing runner-up, viewers were hugely impressed by her sublime voice and show-stopping performances.

When the character of Mushroom was unveiled during last night’s Masked Singer final it’s fair to say most people had already guessed the singer’s identity.

Modryb

There were those who recognised the astonishing range of her captivating voice that mesmerised the judges and audience alike.

Then there were those who were clued up on the Welsh clues the star gave during her time on the prime time Saturday night TV show.

Last week the number 345997 appeared during Mushroom’s VT. Those eagle eyed viewers recognised that on a phone keypad, the numbers spelt out the word ‘Eglwys’, which is Welsh for Church.

This week Mushroom mentioned how she had upstaged her ‘Modryb’, Welsh for auntie.

Amusingly, one of Charlotte’s best friends, the singer and actress, Carys Eleri may have also had an unwitting hand in this very Welsh hint.

She posted that she hadn’t twigged when Charlotte asked her what aunty was in Welsh.

#TheMaskedSinger@charlottechurch SO PROUD!

💥 🍄💥🍄💥🍄💥🍄💥🍄💥

INCREDIBLE BABES 🤩

And I didn’t even question why you asked me what aunty was in Welsh 😂#Modryb

Also – How does anyone sing in that thing?! LEGEND.#ShroomWithNoView#Mushroom #CharlotteChurch pic.twitter.com/KMowjtFJVr — Carys Eleri 🐙 🌳 (@caryseleri) February 12, 2022

She may have finished runner-up but judging by the outpouring of love for Charlotte, it’s clear that the whole experience has been a wonderful one for the woman formerly known as the Voice of an Angel.

Fingers crossed she’ll one putting out some new music very soon.

