Children’s Welsh-language YouTube channel features BSL in their 100th video

Dewin and Doti – a children’s Welsh-language Youtube channel – is about to release a special 100th video.

The channel offers a variety of Welsh-language content for young children, with English subtitles to help non-Welsh-speaking parents learn the language alongside their children.

Their 100th video will feature BSL, in an effort to make their content accessible for all children and inclusive of deaf communities.

Special milestone

Fflur Dafydd, Project Leader for the Dewin and Doti Channel, said: “Publishing our 100th video is a special milestone for us, and this particular video is especially significant as it is the first to feature British Sign Language (BSL).”

“By working with Wales Council for Deaf People, we have ensured the content is accessible for the deaf community, aligning with Mudiad Meithrin’s mission to ensure that every child, from all backgrounds and abilities, has the same opportunity to enjoy and benefit from the channel’s content.”

The 100th video, titled “Stori Ar Wib” (Full Speed Story) is signed by Claire Sanders using BSL, with narration provided by the popular singer and actor Yws Gwynedd.

Fun-based learning

Over the past year, the channel has attracted more than 1,200 subscribers and achieved an incredible total of 102,000 views since its launch in March last year.

Thanks to a grant of nearly £497,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund, Dewin a Doti – YouTube) has been able to develop content that “promotes inclusivity, creativity, and fun-based learning”.

The channel’s team is “committed to continue creating diverse and enriching content for families across Wales and beyond”.

The content includes Amser Canu (Singalong Time), Hwyl gyda Dewin a Doti (Fun with Dewin and Doti), Amser Dysgu (Learning Time), Yoga gyda Dewin a Doti (Yoga with Dewin and Doti), and much more on the Dewin a Doti – YouTube Channel.

Embracing bilingualism

Hafwen Bilenki, Registered Sign Language Interpreter, said: “Providing deaf children access to Welsh language content in BSL allows them to enjoy the same things as their siblings and peers.

“This fosters a sense of inclusivity and eliminates communication barriers, allowing them to fully participate and engage with the Welsh language.”

She added that the content “embraces bilingualism and celebrates the diversity of languages in Wales for both deaf and hearing children.”

Dewin and Doti aspire to reach even more audiences over the next two years to fulfil the project’s aims.

