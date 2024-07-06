Choir of the World live on S4C

Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod’s most prestigious competition, The Choir of the World will be broadcast live on S4C.

The festival will reach a climax when choirs from around the world come together to compete for the title of Choir of the World 2024.

Côr y Byd (Choir of the World) will be shown in its entirety from the Llangollen International Pavilion on 6 July at 20:00, and will be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Main event

The competition, which was established in 1987 is one of the main events of the festival.

Winners of the main choral competitions – mixed, female, male, chamber and open – will face each other in the final with the aim of earning the title of Choir of the World 2024 as well as the Luciano Pavarotti trophy and a cash prize of £3,000.

Each choir will be required to prepare a varied programme of up to ten minutes of music.

The judges for this year’s competition will be Mervyn Cousins, Brian Hughes, Michel Camatte, Martin Fitzgerald and Sarah Tynan.

During the broadcast, presenter Nia Roberts will be joined in the studio by choral experts Catrin Angharad Jones and Eilir Owen Griffiths.

Choir conductor Eilir Owen Griffiths is a former Choir of the World winner.

Celebrating diversity

Eilir said: “The wide variety of the choirs who compete in the Choir of the World competition is always fascinating, and I hope this year will be the same.

“The judges will be looking for the choir that has gone a step further as well as a demonstrating technical ability once they’ve reached the final.

“Choral singing is really special; it brings people together at a local, national and of course international level. Celebrating diversity and different cultures has been central to the ethos of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod since 1947, and the central message of unity and peace between countries is as timely as ever.

“As the former Art Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod I’m really looking forward to join Nia in the studio to enjoy this important competition.”

During the broadcast, we’ll get a flavour of a few other competitions from this year’s Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

You can also catch up with the action from the Eisteddfod on S4C’s Heno magazine programme.