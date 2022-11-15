Christmas celebrations head underground at former mid-Wales slate mine

A former slate mine will be offering families a Christmas experience with a difference next month.

From December 2, people looking for a pre-holiday adventure with a twist will be able to visit the unique underground workings of the old Braich Goch Slate Mine at Corris, near Machynlleth.

The trips, organised by Corris Mine Explorers, will allow visitors to step back in time by following the route dug out by hand by Victorian miners nearly 180 years ago.

Organisers are also promising a sprinkling of Christmas magic will be thrown in too as visitors explore the mine.

The festive underground adventures are aimed at individuals, families, groups of friends and also businesses searching for somewhere different for their annual works’ party.

Festive adventure

Hannah Quincey, Corris Mine Explorers’ general manager, said: “Our festive underground trips offer the ultimate festive adventure and an opportunity to escape the Christmas treadmill.

“Explorers will be transported back in time as they explore and discover items left behind by the miners and hear harsh tales of working life. The trips can also include more adventure with ropework, ladders and climbing. Christmas surprises are guaranteed and expect the unexpected.”

Braichgoch slate mine is located in Corris Uchaf, and was worked continuously from 1787 until closure in 1970, apart from a hiatus in the early part of the last century.

Part of the underground mine workings have been reopened to the public as the King Arthur’s Labyrinth tourist attraction taking place on one level of the mine and the newly launched Corris Mine Explorers which gives an insight into the working lives of 19th-century miners.

Slate quarrying in the Corris district dates back to the 14th century when the Foel Grochan quarry at Aberllefenni is believed to have been the first worked.

Advance online booking is essential, and you can book your visit here….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

