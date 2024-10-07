Cleddau: Gripping Welsh murder mystery comes to S4C

A new detective drama set in Pembrokeshire, combining a gripping murder mystery with a simmering love affair – created by a supergroup of Welsh crime drama talent – will broadcast on S4C this Autumn.

Cleddau is an emotionally charged thriller that sees DI Ffion Lloyd (Elen Rhys) partnering up with her ex-lover DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington), to find out who is responsible for murdering a nurse in a coastal town in West Wales.

They set about finding the killer while revisiting the past with devastating results. Cleddau is a forensic examination of a love affair that may have ended but remains raw and unresolved. The series is written by Catherine Tregenna (Three pines, Law & Order, The Bench).

Aberystwyth-born actor Elen Rhys (FBI International / Agatha Raisin S4) whose recent performance in Amazon Prime’s The Mallorca Files has won rave reviews, said: “I’ve wanted to do a nice meaty role in the Welsh language for a very long time.

“The Welsh crew are different. It’s very small, family vibe, respectful and professional. I have very fond memories of filming and feel very proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Grateful

Merthyr actor Richard Harrington (Hinterland, Tree on a Hill, McDonald & Dodds, Consent, Dalgliesh) says DS Rick Sheldon, of all the roles he’s played, is the character that best reflects his own.

Richard said: “Seeing a script with the name Cath Tregenna on it, I knew the character I’d be playing wouldn’t be one dimensional, it would be more interesting.

“This detective is a lot more colourful and a lot more in touch with who he is, probably a lot more like me. I think that’s a gift sometimes when you get a part where you can use the parts of who you are.

“She’s written a character full of heart and soul and struggles – things that I struggle with in life, it’s a forensic love story, it’s nice to get offered these parts, I’m grateful.”

Cleddau is set in south Pembrokeshire and is director Siôn Ifan’s meatiest work to date. Siôn admits to loving crime drama, but explains that this is a thriller that is very character driven

He shared: “The script struck me, how personal it was. You’d sometimes forget about the case and the murder in a way as you concentrate on these characters, two people navigating the space for the first time in twelve years.

“As well as our two main actors, the guest artists performances were incredible – you see them go to places you didn’t expect, it was a joy to watch.”

The six-part drama will be shown on S4C on 13 October at 9pm and all episodes available to watch on S4Clic and iPlayer from the same date.

Cleddau is an original series written by Cath Tregenna who was excited to set a drama in her native west Wales having previously written for hit TV shows including Three pines, Law & Order UK, Lewis, DCI Banks & The Bench.

The series is produced by Blacklight for S4C and distributed by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, and supported by Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

Bilingual filming

Gwenllian Gravelle is head of Drama at S4C and says: “I’m thrilled that the audience will finally get to see our gripping new drama, ‘CLEDDAU’. With thanks to our co-funders, Banijay and Creative Wales, we can’t wait to showcase the iconic location of Pembroke Dock, the dynamic cast, and a personal spin on the procedural crime show.”

Ben Bickerton from Blacklight shared: “We are delighted to be working in Wales again with fantastic Welsh talent and a gripping Welsh story. Cleddau is a tense, thrilling, high stakes crime story that delves deep into detectives’ Ffion and Rick’s personal lives, uncovering devastating secrets from the past, with twists and turns that never let go.”

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, added: “Cleddau is another fantastic example of the high quality homegrown dramas coming out of Wales, and the unique back-to-back bilingual filming format, which not only champions our Welsh language but it also creates opportunities for the story to reach bigger audiences through international distributors.

“We were pleased to support the production, which created several opportunities for local experienced crew, and a further 12 trainees on set. Successful strategic partnerships, like that of Creative Wales and S4C, is key to the ongoing success of our screen industries here in Wales, and we wish Cleddau every success when it hits our screens this month.”

