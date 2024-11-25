Coastal town’s slate heritage recognised through public art

Four striking pieces of artwork will soon be on display around the town of Porthmadog after Cyngor Gwynedd commissioned the work as part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi project.

Artist Howard Bowcott has been working with children from a local school and members of the community to create the exciting pieces that mark the town’s key role in the history and heritage of the North Wales slate industry.

The installations are related to, and a celebration of the designation of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales as a World Heritage Site and will be located at the harbour near the Maritime Museum, the park in the town centre, the train station car park near Byw’n Iach Glaslyn, and on the Cob Crwn where the path joins Stryd yr Wyddfa.

Rich history

Each piece will be comprised of layers of carved slates, uniquely designed to incorporate the character and history of the different locations.

For example, Ysgol Eifion Wyn pupils have been busy creating shell shapes which will be incorporated into the coastline feature of one of the pieces.

Another example is the sculpture in the park which will feature rope motifs related to the historical rope works here that many might not be aware of.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Cabinet Member for Economy and local member for Dwyrain Porthmadog, said: “Porthmadog has a rich and vibrant history, and I am delighted that the public art celebrates our slate heritage, and Porthmadog’s role within the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage site.

“The children of Ysgol Eifion Wyn and Ysgol Eifionydd have worked with the artist and community groups to create inspiring and unique sculptures.

“I look forward to seeing the sculptures installed at various locations across our town.”

Passion

Howard Bowcott said: “We had a happy and productive morning with Year 6 at Eifion Wyn – and a whole variety of shells!

“They were lively but engaged kids. Thank you to the helpful staff for their support – we have hatched a plan to enable the kids to watch the sculpture at the Leisure Centre be craned into position in December.”

Howard, who has a passion for the area’s slate history, also called upon local experts and historians to inform the designs of the sculptures, including from the Maritime Museum and the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway.

Heulwen Williams, head teacher of Eifion Wyn, said: “The Year 6 pupils have been delighted to create shells which will make up one element of the sculpture which will be placed in Porthmadog.

“They have learned about the history and importance of the area to the slate industry and are looking forward to being able to identify which shell belongs to them on the finished sculpture.”

Importance

Marian Roberts on behalf of Porthmadog Town Council added:”Members of the Town Council have been involved with the Porthmadog artwork preparations since the beginning, and have followed the artist’s journey as he interpreted the history and heritage of the slate industry in the town.

We very much look forward to seeing the finished sculptures in place which will state the importance of Porthmadog as part of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site.”

Since Cyngor Gwynedd and its key partners secured the designation of a World Heritage Site for the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales in 2021, much work has been done to take advantage of the designation for the benefit of communities and businesses.

Llewyrch o’r Llechi is a cultural investment scheme funded by the UK Government, and this art project is one of a number of ongoing investment projects contributing to the World Heritage Site’s vision, to protect, preserve, improve and communicate the important qualities of the area in order to reinforce cultural distinctiveness and strengthen the Welsh language, and become an important driver of economic regeneration and social inclusion.

Other public art commissions related to the World Heritage Site are taking place in Penygroes, Llanberis, Bethesda, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Tywyn.

For more information, visit llechi.cymru

