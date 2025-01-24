Comedian’s Welsh language translations viewed by millions

A Welsh comedy content creator has experienced huge success with his videos on TikTok which are introducing millions of people to the Welsh language.

Dean Morris, who has almost a million followers on TikTok has seen huge success for his video where he explains how the names of animals translate in Welsh.

The 30-year-old from Llanelli seems to have scored a big hit as people are loving the videos which have also been shared thousands of times on Instagram and Facebook.

We had a quick chat with Dean about the success of his videos and why he’s enjoying making the Welsh language accessible to all.

What was your idea behind creating comedy clips on TikTok and other socials?

I’ve always loved making people laugh and I have a background of making films/doing tv work both on and off screen so I thought it was finally time to combine both. I get a lot of people coming up to me now saying how much their videos help them on their down days so I know it’s worth it.

You’ve got some impressive figures on TikTok, why do you think people love your Welsh language vids so much?

I think the Welsh language is just so interesting. It’s one of the oldest in the world and so it’s had to sort of develop with the times and that can sometimes bring about some comedic results like morgi being the word for shark and it meaning sea dog. And also the Welsh humour and accent is so endearing it seems, so anything I do has an edge of that even if it’s got nothing to do with Wales.

Why do you think the Welsh animal videos are so popular?

I think the videos work so well because a lot of them are quite literal. Like ofc a skunk is a drewgi (smelly dog). It makes sense. But then we call butterfly’s the little summer chicken in Welsh and it seems odd but then why is it butter-fly ya know? So it’s fun to just pick apart language and it makes it accessible for everyone then.

How pleasing is it that you are sharing the Welsh language on a global stage?

Welsh culture has come a long way recently with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney putting us in the limelight and Gavin and Stacey’s finale happening. It seems a lot of eyes are on us. So it seemed only natural to show them a part of our wonderful language in the only way I know how.

What’s your plan for the future?

I’m planning quite a big year of creating actually. Got quite a few ideas floating about that I’m finally putting into action this year. Planning some live shows maybe too. I just want to be more creative this year and have fun with it

Discover all Dean’s social here: https://beacons.ai/dheanasaur

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

