Comedy greats head to Sherman Theatre this spring and summer

Some of the biggest names in live comedy are coming to Sherman Theatre this spring and summer, including brand new shows from Punt and Dennis, Miles Jupp, Griff Rhys Jones and Sofie Hagen.

With shows from Lucy Beaumont and All Killa No Filla already sold out, the Sherman has added several new shows to its programme, in both its Studio and Main House.

Comedy greats

The diverse and high profile comedians will head to Cardiff in advance of the highly anticipated festival season so comedy-fans are in for a treat with new sets and jokes guaranteed.

Phil Ellis’s Excellent Comedy Show, 6 April

One of the top 20 best-reviewed shows of last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this is an hour of hilarious stand-up and fun from the North West of England’s most punctual working-class comedian.

Griff Rhys Jones: The Cat’s Pyjamas, 19 April

Griff Rhys Jones is back on the road with his much-anticipated brand new stand-up tour for 2024. Join Griff as rambles on the developing national permacrisis. Age. Family. Fraud. Nostalgia. The Tik Tok generation.

He takes questions from the audience and lets rip as his associations wander.

Rosie Holt: That’s Politainment, 26 April

The worse the political career, the more lucrative the subsequent entertainment opportunities. So can Rosie Holt’s viral hit MP follow “politainers” Dorries, Farage and Rees-Mogg and leap from the pages of Hansard to Heat?

Miles Jupp: On I Bang, 2 May NEW DATE ADDED

Since Miles’ last tour finished at The London Palladium in 2017, he’s been in The Full Monty on Disney+, The Durrells and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? as well as many episodes of Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Have I Got News For You.

His new show On I Bang is a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners. He returns to the Sherman following the show’s first, sell-out performance in Feb.

Punt and Dennis, 10 May

Hugh Dennis and Steve Punt are back on tour for the first time in 10 years. What have they learned from a decade of following the news for Mock the Week and The Now Show? What wisdom has experience taught them? And have they learned any new jokes? Let’s hope so. They promise they have.

Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think), 8 June

The creator and star of ITV2’s hit sitcom Buffering is back on the road following a sell-out 2022 tour and a critically acclaimed run at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This year he’s discussing babies, eye tests and the time he went on holiday with 20 women.

Bilal Zafar, 27 June

Bilal Zafar, nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe and winner of New Act of the Year 2016, is back with a brand-new show about how his usually stress-free house share took a turn and his housemate tried to get him arrested five times.

Sofie Hagen: Will I Ever Have Sex Again?, 16 July

Sofie Hagen brings her brand new stand-up show and her brand new book on tour. The book, out in May 2024, ‘Will I Ever Have Sex Again?’ is a candid, hilarious and disarming attempt to explore our sexual landscape, through conversations with experts, therapists, sex workers, porn stars, comedians and public figures.

Fresh, new comedy

Sherman Theatre’s Chief Executive, Julia Barry, said: “As well as producing and hosting some of the UK’s very best theatre productions, we’re very proud to welcome the biggest names in live comedy to our stages.

“Spring and early Summer are a hotbed of fresh, new comedy where comedians introduce their new work ahead of the festival season, so there’s no better time to catch the very latest shows, here in the heart of Cardiff.

Tickets for all these shows are now on sale at www.shermantheatre.co.uk.

