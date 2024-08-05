Comedy star to record stand up show – and you could be there

Welsh comic Leroy Brito has announced his debut stand-up special

The acclaimed comic will record the 30-minute stand-up set, which will be available on BBC Wales and iPlayer.

Self-produced by Brito Media, and directed by fellow comedian Ignacio Lopez, the show has been commissioned by Paul Forde for BBC Wales.

The special will be recorded live at the Richard Burton Theatre, at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on September 18th.

Unique

Brito is famed for his unique ability to connect with audiences with his honest and real life humour that has made him a favourite among comedy fans up and down the country and across the Atlantic.

The comedian has recently completed his debut tour – LEROY!!! – where he performed over two nights in New York and to a sold out hometown crowd at the Glee Club Cardiff.

Recently seen on the global Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, Leroy’s has also starred on BBC Wales’ Tourist Trap, Six Nations Sin Bin and ITV’s Secrets of the Comedy Circuit.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring my stand up to the BBC audience, I feel that I’m currently hitting my stride as a comedian and it’s the perfect time introduce myself to the masses,” he said.

“I’m also very proud to be able to create this through my own production company with one of my best friends and comedic genius Ignacio directing. The material is ready, I’m raring to go and I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

The stand up special will be broadcast in December on BBC One Wales and the show will be available on iPlayer.

Free tickets for the recording at the Richard Burton Theatre are available at www.leroybrito.co.uk

