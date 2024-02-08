Communities coming together to celebrate Welsh music on Dydd Miwsig Cymru
As part of Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh language music day) celebrations on 9 February, the Welsh Government is supporting a series of gigs in community-led cooperative pubs across Wales.
Music is a great way to bring people together and to enjoy in the Welsh language, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said today.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said: “Community pubs are social businesses embedded in our communities.
“They create jobs as well as opportunities for people to come together to socialise and to use the Welsh language.”
Pride
He continued: “Through the Perthyn Small Grants scheme, the Welsh Government is supporting community groups to establish new community-led cooperative pubs, and I’m proud to support these pubs by sponsoring gigs on Dydd Miwsig Cymru.
“Dydd Miwsig Cymru is a fantastic celebration of the power and importance of both language and music. The Welsh language belongs to us all, and events such as these are a great way for people to get involved in Welsh language activity, to hear the language in an informal setting and to promote its use across our communities.”
One community pub hosting a gig, with the popular artist Morgan Elwy, is Glan Llyn in Clawddnewydd near Ruthin.
Eryl Williams from the Clawddnewydd, Clocaenog, and Derwen Community Enterprise, responsible for organising the gig, said: “It’s important to hold Welsh language events for people in this area, and especially for young people.
“It’s a good way for them to get the opportunity to enjoy Welsh music, and to use the language outside school. I hope that Dydd Miwsig Cymru will give them a taste of Welsh language music so that they will continue to support it in the future.”
Events
Here’s a list of Dydd Miwsig Cymru events taking place with Welsh Government support:
8/2/24
Live music bingo, Ty’n Llan, Llandwrog, Gwynedd
9/2/24 – Dydd Miwsig Cymru
Mari Mathias, Llew Gwyn, Cerrigydrudion, Conwy
Dafydd Iwan, Saith Seren, Wrexham
Meryl Elin, Iorwerth Arms, Bryngwran, Ynys Môn
Huw Chiswell a Rhiannon O’Connor, Tŷ Tawe, Swansea
Phil Gas a’r Band, Pengwern, Llan Ffestiniog, Gwynedd
Elis Derby, Yr Heliwr, Nefyn, Gwynedd
Kim Hon, Pys Melyn, Dafydd Owain, Cyn Cwsg, Parisa Fouladi, Dadleoli & Taran, Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
Moniars, Tafarn y Fic, Llithfaen, Gwynedd
Endaf, Baby Brave, Eadyth, Ffenest, The Parish, Wrexham
Danielle Lewis, Tafarn y Vale, Ystrad Aeron, Ceredigion
Paid Gofyn, Clwb y Bont, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf
A discussion with Barry Archie Jones from the band Celt, Tŷ’n Llan, Llandwrog, Gwynedd
10/2/24
Morgan Elwy, Glan Llyn, Clawddnewydd, Denbighshire
Gai Toms, Tafarn y Plu, Llanystumdwy, Gwynedd
Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Pengwerrn, Llan Ffestiniog, Gwynedd
Gethin a Glesni, Ty’n Llan, Llandwrog, Gwynedd
17/2/24
Ciwb ac Alis Glyn, Tafarn Yr Eagles, Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd.
