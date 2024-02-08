Communities coming together to celebrate Welsh music on Dydd Miwsig Cymru

Music is a great way to bring people together and to enjoy in the Welsh language, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said today.

As part of Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh language music day) celebrations on 9 February, the Welsh Government is supporting a series of gigs in community-led cooperative pubs across Wales.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said: “Community pubs are social businesses embedded in our communities.

“They create jobs as well as opportunities for people to come together to socialise and to use the Welsh language.”

Pride

He continued: “Through the Perthyn Small Grants scheme, the Welsh Government is supporting community groups to establish new community-led cooperative pubs, and I’m proud to support these pubs by sponsoring gigs on Dydd Miwsig Cymru.

“Dydd Miwsig Cymru is a fantastic celebration of the power and importance of both language and music. The Welsh language belongs to us all, and events such as these are a great way for people to get involved in Welsh language activity, to hear the language in an informal setting and to promote its use across our communities.”

One community pub hosting a gig, with the popular artist Morgan Elwy, is Glan Llyn in Clawddnewydd near Ruthin.

Eryl Williams from the Clawddnewydd, Clocaenog, and Derwen Community Enterprise, responsible for organising the gig, said: “It’s important to hold Welsh language events for people in this area, and especially for young people.

“It’s a good way for them to get the opportunity to enjoy Welsh music, and to use the language outside school. I hope that Dydd Miwsig Cymru will give them a taste of Welsh language music so that they will continue to support it in the future.”

Events

Here’s a list of Dydd Miwsig Cymru events taking place with Welsh Government support:

8/2/24

Live music bingo, Ty’n Llan, Llandwrog, Gwynedd

9/2/24 – Dydd Miwsig Cymru

Mari Mathias, Llew Gwyn, Cerrigydrudion, Conwy

Dafydd Iwan, Saith Seren, Wrexham

Meryl Elin, Iorwerth Arms, Bryngwran, Ynys Môn

Huw Chiswell a Rhiannon O’Connor, Tŷ Tawe, Swansea

Phil Gas a’r Band, Pengwern, Llan Ffestiniog, Gwynedd

Elis Derby, Yr Heliwr, Nefyn, Gwynedd

Kim Hon, Pys Melyn, Dafydd Owain, Cyn Cwsg, Parisa Fouladi, Dadleoli & Taran, Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Moniars, Tafarn y Fic, Llithfaen, Gwynedd

Endaf, Baby Brave, Eadyth, Ffenest, The Parish, Wrexham

Danielle Lewis, Tafarn y Vale, Ystrad Aeron, Ceredigion

Paid Gofyn, Clwb y Bont, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf

A discussion with Barry Archie Jones from the band Celt, Tŷ’n Llan, Llandwrog, Gwynedd

10/2/24

Morgan Elwy, Glan Llyn, Clawddnewydd, Denbighshire

Gai Toms, Tafarn y Plu, Llanystumdwy, Gwynedd

Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Pengwerrn, Llan Ffestiniog, Gwynedd

Gethin a Glesni, Ty’n Llan, Llandwrog, Gwynedd

17/2/24

Ciwb ac Alis Glyn, Tafarn Yr Eagles, Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd.