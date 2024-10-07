Community workshops help keep village craft alive

It is unknown when the use of marram grass first started, having been used as a natural material for roofing and animal bedding, but the practice of crafting items was in place in at least the 1600s when some restrictions on its collection were imposed by Queen Elizabeth I to prevent manorial lands being consumed by sands.

However, the cottage industry remained a major part of village life, with the weavers producing haystack covers, mats, ropes, nets, brooms and baskets for both domestic uses and in the farming, fishing and mining industries.

This carried on until the early 20th century when industrialisation and factory-made goods became more popular.

The grass was traditionally collected using a small-handled sickle with two-year old grass considered the most suitable to use for manufacturing.

It grows on mobile sand in dense and spiky tufts and its roots help trap sand and build the dunes at Newborough, allowing them to develop and become home to other species such as sand lizard and a range of specialist insects.

The grass used in the workshops was collected under license from NRW with all conservation measures being followed.

Graham Williams, a member of NRW’s Land Management Team in North West Wales, said: “The collecting of marram for this project continues the long tradition of utilising the grass for commercial mat and rope making, something that was an integral part of the fabric of the community.

“We are delighted to have been able to work with these two groups on this project to help preserve this traditional skill which is such an important part of the village’s history.”