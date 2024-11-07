Company from Wales launches patriotic Welsh passport covers

A Welsh company has announced the launch of top quality, affordable Welsh passport covers in three bold colours and four delightful designs.

Driftwood Designs is urging people to celebrate their love of Wales wherever they go with the colourful covers created by Welsh artist Lizzie Spikes, who draws on her heritage in each of her designs.

The company says the ‘striking covers will make Welsh travellers stand out from the crowd and ensure you are not lumped in with ‘the Brits’ when abroad’.

Leather

All the passport covers are made from quality leather and are hot foil stamped. Each will hold a standard passport plus travel documents and there are three insert slips inside.

The passport covers come in four designs:

Pasbort Tra Mor Yn Fur is a deep blue with silver foil stamping depicting waves in the light of the moon and stars. With the name of the Welsh national anthem incorporated in the design, you’ll stand out when heading for a holiday by the sea.

Pasbort Mae Hen Wlad also carries lyrics from the Welsh national anthem, foiled in gold lettering and on a beautiful green background to remind you of the lush landscapes of home.

Pasbort Gwlad Gwlad sports another national anthem line in gold, surrounded by a simple heart motif on a background of red that is truly Welsh.

Passbort Cennin Pedr shows that you don’t always need words, as nothing says Wales better than a stunning daffodil motif in gold, sitting against a rich green background.

Driftwood Designs says that ‘its passport covers are designed by Lizzie Spikes in Aberystwyth and manufactured in the Welsh Valleys – so you can’t get much more patriotic (or eco-friendly) than that!’

Retailing at £12.50, the passport covers are being marketed as a great stocking-filler for Christmas – perhaps the perfect secret Santa for your Cymru colleague.

The full range of passport covers can be found HERE

For the full Driftwood Designs range click HERE

