Conductor’s heartwarming festive gesture on Welsh trainline

When Garin Fitter was travelling on the Rhymney to Cardiff service he struck up a conversation with the train’s friendly conductor.

Discovering he was a dad of a little girl, the conductor popped off and returned with a lovely gift for his three-year-old in the form of – two ‘VIP Tickets for the Polar Express’.

“I was on the train to Cardiff this afternoon and as the conductor came to ask for my ticket she noticed a hair clip had fallen out of my pocket,” said Garin.

“I said thanks, it’s my daughter’s, and she asked me how old she was. When I told her, she said “I’ve got something she’ll love, I’ll be back now” and she handed me two “tickets” for the Polar Express.”

Struck up a conversation with a conductor on a @tfwrail train and she learned that I have a 3 y/o daughter. She handed me 2 VIP tickets for the “Polar Express” that she made herself to give to my girl as a little gift. Some people are so lush 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uGeqTefkQP — Garin Fitter (@ystwythman) December 14, 2022

Garin was taken aback by her gesture which made everyone around him smile, but it appears it’s not the first time the conductor has done this.

“She said she’d made them both from scratch, and had a stash of several dozen tickets that she’d made herself, and had been handing out to families on the train,” he said.

“She said she loved making them for the children, it was so lovely, made my day. With everything going on with strikes, difficult news and living conditions for us all at the moment it was really nice to just experience a kind and sincere gesture like that.

“My daughter hasn’t yet seen her ticket as she was in bed when I got home but I can’t wait to show her.”

Garin posted the story on Twitter and people have suggested the conductor might be a lady named Marsha, who was working the Rhymney to Cardiff line.

“I would love to pass on my personal thanks to her again if this story gets to her, it made me so happy.”

Nation Cymru has contacted Transport for Wales with our story.

