Côr CF1 from Cardiff crowned Choir of the World at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

One of Wales’ foremost choirs emerged triumphant in the main choral competition at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod this weekend, winning two categories on their way to securing the Pavarotti Trophy for the first time.

Côr CF1 from Cardiff, took the top spot in the Choir of the World competition in the Llangollen Pavilion, after a successful day of competition, during which they won the Mixed Choirs and Open Choir Category, the second with an exceptional score of 95

In their winning programme, they included Gwinllan a Roddwyd i’n Gofal, a new arrangement of Dros Gymru’n Gwlad (Finlandia), and French and Russian songs.

Wealth of musical talent

Eilir Owen Griffiths, the choir’s musical director said: “It was so good to be back competing at Llangollen. Winning the Mixed Choir and then the Open Choir was great, especially against so many other high calibre choirs from all over the world.

“Winning the Choir of the World means so much to us a choir, and it proves that we still have a wealth of musical talent here in Wales.

“The last time we got to Choir of the World was in 2019, the last time the Eisteddfod was held, and Johns’ Boys won it then. It’s great to be able to celebrate Welsh choral singing by keeping the Pavarotti Trophy in Wales, for another year at least!

“Since the pandemic, we’ve worked so hard as a choir, to get back to proper rehearsals, just like everybody else. Covid is still causing mayhem, with members not being able to compete this year because of it.

“Seeing the high standard of everybody in the Choir of the World was an absolute pleasure. And then to win… there are no words!

“This year the choir is celebrating 20 years, and winning Choir of the World is just the icing on the cake. It’s a great way to kick off the celebrations!”

The win at the weekend adds to Côr CF1’s previous achievements, which include numerous awards at national and international competitions.

The choir has also performed in some of the most magnificent venues in the world including Trinity Church New York, Köln Cathedral in Germany and St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

