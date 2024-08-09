Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog win Welsh Language Album of the Year award

Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog have won the 2024 Welsh Language Album of the Year award for Mynd â’r tŷ am dro.

The band, which includes brothers, Iwan, Aled and Dafydd Hughes is originally from Botwnnog in Llŷn.

This is their sixth full-length record, and continues to experiment with folk, country and alternative rock music and follows the success of their live album, Yn Fyw! Galeri Caernarfon which was released last year.

The new album was recorded at Stiwdio Sain, Llandwrog, and was produced by the two brothers.

The band toured extensively in Wales and beyond, including tours of England, Scotland, Ireland, Argentina, Finland and Vietnam.

Festivals

They have also played at festivals including Green Man, Wakestock, No Direction Home, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol and Focus Wales.

Outside the band, individual members have toured with acts such as Gruff Rhys, Gwenno and Georgia Ruth, appearing at Glastonbury festival, Latitude, Hyde Park, Primavera and the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai.

The winners received a trophy specially commissioned for this year’s award by Tony Thomas, the Eisteddfod’s craftsperson.

Organised by the National Eisteddfod and BBC Radio Cymru the award celebrates the eclectic mix of Welsh language music recorded and released during the year.

This year’s shortlisted albums were:

• Amrwd – Angharad Jenkins and Patrick Rimes

• Bolmynydd – Pys Melyn

• Caneuon Tyn yr Hendy – Meinir Gwilym

• Dim dwywaith – Mellt

• Galargan – The Gentle Good

• Llond Llaw – Los Blancos

• Mynd â’r tŷ am dro – Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog

• Sŵn o’r stafell arall – Hyll

• Swrealaeth – M-Digidol

• Ti ar dy ora’ pan ti’n canu – Gwilym

This year’s adjudicators were Gruffudd Jones, Tomos Jones, Gwenno Morgan, Keziah O’ Hare, Mared Thomas ac Owain Williams.

Stream Mynd â’r tŷ am dro by Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog

Purchase the winning album here.

