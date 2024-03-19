Cracking Easter family activities along the Wales Coast Path

Easter is right around the corner, which means two weeks of finding fun, family friendly activities to keep the children entertained.

From seeking out daffodil hotspots to enjoying egg hunts against the backdrop of medieval castles, the team at the Wales Coast Path have shared seven free experiences which you can enjoy along the coast this Easter.

Spot the national flower of Wales

The daffodil is a national icon — and many attribute that to its translation from the Welsh name “Cenhinen Bedr”, which means “St Peter’s Leek”.

There are several daffodil hotspots along the Wales Coast Path — offering cheerful spring backdrops for an Easter selfie or two.

A favourite location for spotting daffs has to be at the northern end of the Coast Path — where an impressive corridor of “St Peter’s Leeks” springs up every year, near the Chester Station Canal Link.

Inaccessible by car, this spot is a bit of a hidden gem!

Hunt for eggs against the backdrop of a medieval castle

One thing about the Wales Coast Path is that — whether you are visiting to enjoy the picturesque sea views or spot some wonderful wildlife — you are almost always walking in the footsteps of Welsh history.

And when it comes to an Easter visit — we think our coastal heritage sites make great settings for an Easter egg hunt (or two!)

The Wales Coast Path boasts coastal fortresses, abbeys and historic homes galore — with plenty of them being free to explore.

So why not elevate your egg hunt game by planting chocolate treasures amongst the epic ruins of a site like Laugharne Castle, on the estuary of the River Tâf. Or better yet, check out the free Easter events on offer at Cadw’s range of coastal castles.

One thing that can be guaranteed is that it’s bound to boost your popularity with the kids!

Go for a springtime dip

Spring is coming and so is the warmer weather — which means dusting off our wetsuits and swimsuits and venturing back into the water.

Whether you want a good old-fashioned dip in the Irish Sea at Talacre Beach on the tip of the Dee Estuary or fancy making the most of the surf at one of Swansea’s five Blue Flag and four Green Coast award winning beaches, the Welsh coast is perfect for sandy shorelines and clear waters.

Grab your paddleboard, or your bucket and spade, and start to make the most of the spring weather. However, you like to enjoy the water, be sure to stay Adventure Smart and follow the RNLI’s guide to beach safety.

Watch wildlife spring to life

Spot the fresh-faced, bandy-legged lambs jumping in the fields; the fluffy ducklings taking their first swim; or listen to the dawn chorus as the birds look for mates — spring is the season that welcomes new life and Wales Coast Path has it in abundance.

If you’re near to Ceredigion then why not grab your binoculars and head on down to the RSPB reserve at Ynys-hir — if you’re lucky you may even spot the BBC filming Springwatch.

Take a stroll along the ‘Welsh riviera’

The 870 miles of Welsh coastline features almost every terrain that you can think of — but for those hoping to take a more casual stroll and take in the picturesque sea views, a walk along one of our very many piers and promenades could be the perfect solution.

Often dubbed the Anglesey Riviera, the pretty seaside town of Beaumaris and its pier is known to be one of the best hotspots for crabbing — which is perfect for keeping the children occupied.

Or, if you’re more of a bird watcher, then we’d recommend heading to Aberystwyth sea front where thousands of starlings create spectacular acrobatic displays at this time of year.

Inspire the next generation of artists

Wales has often been a great source of inspiration for artists, whether it’s drawing the beautiful and dramatic countryside, re-living the history of Welsh life, or sourcing natural materials for sculptures.

The Welsh can take pride in the many galleries and exhibitions that are dotted along the Wales Coast Path. Why not take the children along and see if they fancy themselves as a future painter or designer?

Tregwynt, a working woollen mill within minutes of the Wales Coast Path, offers a tour where you can hear the clacking of the looms and watch their signature Welsh tapestry fabrics bring woven.

Meanwhile, Oriel y Parc in St Davids showcases a range of different artists as part of its world-class gallery status. And the best part is — they’re all free to attend!

Spring clean our beaches

It’s not just our homes that need a good tidy this spring, you can also help our beaches sparkle — while protecting the health of our resident marine wildlife.

Whether you want to join a pre-organised event such as the West Shore Llandudno beach clean or create your own, removing waste is one way we can all support the environment. Why not follow one of the Wales Coast Path family walk itineraries to find your chosen beach.

To keep safe during a beach clean, make sure to follow guidelines including:

· Use gloves and a bin bag to take litter home with you.

· If anything looks dangerous or sharp, don’t pick it up — just report it to the local council or landowner.

· Go one step further by recycling as much of the rubbish as you can.

· Always wash your hands after litter picking!

For more information and to plan your easter adventure, visit the Wales Coast Path website or follow @WalesCoastPath on Facebook, X and Instagram.

