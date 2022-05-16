Crown and Chair unveiled for 2022 Urdd Eisteddfod in Denbighshire

The 2022 Denbighshire Urdd Eisteddfod Chair and Crown were revealed in a special event at Denbigh Library on Monday evening, 16 May.

Jeweller Ann Catrin Evans from Caernarfon designed the crown and carpenter Rhodri Owen from Ysbyty Ifan created the chair. Having had to postpone the work for two years, integrating elements from the local area and the Urdd’s centenary celebrations into the pieces was very important to them both.

“As the Urdd is celebrating 100 years this year, I redesigned the crown which was originally meant for the 2020 Eisteddfod to reflect this,” said the notable designer and maker Ann Catrin. This is the eighth crown that she has designed during her career, and she was inspired by the agricultural landscape of Denbigh and the surrounding area and agricultural tools and equipment.

“I am a farm girl and the ‘Bamford Major’ grass cutting machine was an inspiration. I have used contrasting materials in the crown that create drama – copper and sterling silver are the main materials, and the lovely velvet and silk cap complement the drama. It is a majestic crown and I can’t wait to see it worn by the winner within the month.”

‘Subtle’

Rhodri Owen from Ysbyty Ifan is the chair designer. Creating the chair for the Eisteddfod in the Urdd’s centenary year was very important to him, as well as reflecting the Eisteddfod’s region and its young people.

“The Urdd’s Art, Design and Technology competitions played an important part as I nurtured my creativity as a child, and without a doubt the same is true for thousands of other children all over the country,” said the carpenter. “I wanted to note the Urdd’s centenary in a subtle way that was relevant to the area, and so the marks on the chair count to 100, and also spell Sir Ddinbych on both sides.

“The bottom panel is in the form of some of Clwyd’s hills and the colourful marks on the largest panel denotes the area’s vibrant youth in the shape of a river flow. I see these colours running through the beech like the River Clwyd’s source on Hiraethog before running from one end of the County to the other.”

‘Excellent’

The chair is sponsored by Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd. As Wales’ first Welsh secondary school, celebrating the growth and innovation of new generations of Welsh people was at the core of the brief.

Siân Alwen, Deputy Headteacher at Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd said: “As the Urdd celebrates its centenary, it is a pleasure to sponsor the Denbighshire Urdd Eisteddfod chair this year. Our aim when working with Rhodri was to convey the vibrancy of our youth and the flow of Welshness that can be seen from one end of the valley to the coast.

“When designing, colour was an important element to represent the freshness and vigour of our young people. As the first Welsh secondary school in Wales celebrating growth and innovation of new generations of Welsh people continues to thrill and affirm our purpose and vision as a school.”

The crown is sponsored by Cymdeithas Gymraeg Dinbych (Denbigh Welsh Society), and according to their Secretary Dilwyn Jones, it was a “pleasure” to work with Ann Catrin to make their vision a reality: “Cymdeithas Gymraeg Dinbych was very keen to sponsor the Crown for the Urdd Eisteddfod but Covid has meant that we have had to wait a long time to fully realise the gift.

“Ann Catrin Evans has been excellent from the beginning, giving us the chance to share our ideas but we have also benefitted from her experience, talent, and wise and knowledgeable guidance. Working with Ann Catrin has been a pleasure and we look forward with anticipation to see the winner crowned… hopefully!”

‘Prizes’

According to Siân Eirian, Director of the Urdd Eisteddfod and Arts; “The change to the date has been a part of the challenge for our skilled makers this year, and we are extremely grateful to Ann Catrin and Rhodri Owen for creating such striking prizes.

“People from all over Wales and beyond are looking forward to returning to the Eisteddfod this year and to enjoy what the festival and this wonderful area has to offer.

“I do hope that we will have winners in both competitions so that the prizes can be enjoyed in homes for years to come.”

