Culture

Culture Highlight 2024: Hay in May and Major Dragons

28 Dec 2024 5 minute read
Jeff Kinney’s No Brainer Show at the Hay Festival

Sarah Persson

Do we have to, Mum?   

Sometimes I feel sorry for my two, being ‘dragged’ to different book events. But I’m not sorry, not really.

Massive and Mad

Jeff Kinney’s showcase at the Hay Festival 2024 was one event which both my children, aged 8 and 12, became increasingly excited to attend.  They had read the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series, and we had laughed uncontrollably together at the ‘chocolate’ scene in  the ‘Rodrick Rules’ film.  It was unsurprising that, as soon as we arrived in Hay this May, we became second in the queue to the event.

The No Brainer Show was a massive, mad, high octane and fast paced event, with audience interaction, quizzes, draw-offs, and giveaways.  My favourite part was when we learned how to draw the Diary of a Wimpy Kid characters, though the children loved the dance-off. Of course, they had wanted me to be picked to participate.

I was secretly relieved not to be.

Kinney’s gameshow format delighted the hundreds of children there with its energy, enthusiasm and originality.  I’d have liked a little more actual reading, but maybe that’s having my teacher-hat on: it didn’t seem to matter to anyone else. Kinney was engaging and the trip to Hay sparked a resurgence of reading Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Big Names in Small Venues

Such enormous events are fantastic at bringing the exceptionally famous to Wales, and we love the theatrics of a big stage.  We’ve also been lucky enough to experience top name authors at excellent community venues too.  One of my highlights for 2024 was the National Poet of Wales, Hanan Issa’s dazzling, dynamic, dragon-themed session at Llantwit Major Library on the weekend of These3Streams 2024.

Issa read from the poetry anthology  ‘And I hear Dragons’, then she led an exciting, language-rich poetry workshop, with both children (and their grown-ups) creating ‘My Dragon’ poems.  Hanan created a safe and creative space, encouraging the use of similes: ‘My dragon is as brave as…’  and ‘flies like…’

Roaring and flapping their wings

Hanan Issa gave the children confidence and ownership of their work, establishing a safe and exciting place to create.  A place where real life authors inspire children in places which are familiar, free and accessible. Bringing big names, to small places.

At the end of the workshop, Issa sent the children roaring and flapping their dragon wings all around the library.   Poetry and dragons: what a joy!

Rot Välta

The snow-light dusk is honey pale,

the hallway cleared and door unlocked

we pour from the Veranda, loud

and garish, into plump white snow.

 

The saw swings onwards in his grip.

 

We march fluorescent past the gates

beneath the Silver Birch and Oaks

to slivers of the summer paths

in snow thick moss, and dormant grass.

 

The children jump in leg-pole holes

from deer who scattered from our shouts,

our boots on creaking ice that pools

in hollows, left by monstrous roots,

cross-fingered roots, like goblin-guts,

from pines upturned and lying flat.

 

You warn them like your mother did

(when as a child you also hid

in deep and caving goblin dens)

in case the roots should grip the ground

and stand again with them below.

 

Sweet breathless voices screech, and out

they scram, they sprint and shout, spin gold

around the forest choosing trees

with room for presents underneath.

 

The men don’t stop, but shake their heads,

dismissing hope with reason dead.

We pass the ice-age rocks and stop,

around a tree, the men convene –

a whispering of ancient lore

and codes, long-vowelling lips discuss

this six -foot spruce, which grows too close

to nearby trees, and then they say

that loggers fell those anyway.

 

‘Is there room for lots of presents

under the branches of this one then?’

The children ask, without reply.

 

As farmers grip a calf or lamb

their grandpa, uncle, father, hold

the struggling branches, saw in hand,

 

its gnawing teeth a bite that grips

the bark, the sawing back, back, forth

of cold grey metal over shins,

and snow falls wild from flailing

branches. Back, back and forth through

its heartwood, the last fibres tear

and sever. A stump gasps orange in

the whiteness.

 

We drag this dying, rootless spruce

in bloody ice-light, honeyed dusk,

with sudden sap a bulging gum,

this cooling corpse sweeps green behind,

the sky remembers grasses, flies,

bare feet and lingon, raspberries, mossy days.

Its fragile arms five people wide.

 

The children run ahead, then back,

like small dogs, sweet, but poorly trained.

A watery hushing of the tree

is dragging out until we’re home,

across the veranda, front door,

then lies in Grandpa’s gasping hall.

Sarah Persson

