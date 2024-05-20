Cwis Bob Dydd returns to S4C for new season

S4C’s popular Cwis Bob Dydd (Daily Quiz) returns for a new five-month run today (20 May).

The main prize up for grabs this season is a holiday for four people at a luxury ski chalet in Méribel in France.

Every time a competitor takes part in the quiz, they will be entered into a draw to win the main prize, with the chances of winning increasing the more times contestants participate.

The new season of the quiz will run for twenty weeks, with the winner announced at the end of the run in October.

This is the fourth season of the quiz, which has attracted nearly 20,000 loyal followers since launching.

Players can take part on an Apple or Android phone and only need to download the app and register.

Top the scoreboard

The challenge is to answer all the questions correctly, as quickly as possible, in order to reach the top of the scoreboard.

The participant’s score is a combination of the number of correct answers and how quickly they’re answered.

Different questions are set for all contestants.

Excited

Cwis Bob Dydd presenter Megan Llŷn said:”The team is excited to announce a new season of Cwis Bob Dydd.”It’s easy to take part – you just need to download the app.”You can play against your friends, your colleagues, your partner, your family and the whole of Wales.”

“Who knows, you might win the main prize – an amazing holiday to Méribel, France.”Good luck to everyone taking part – and don’t forget your chances of winning increase the more you take part!”

Cwis Bob Dydd presenter Ameer Davies-Rana added: “The quiz will have a wide range of questions to challenge everyone.”As well as traditional quiz questions, there will be a bit of trivia, and questions about Welsh culture too.

“Don’t forget to keep an eye out for us at events over the summer.”We’ll be at the Urdd Eisteddfod, The Royal Welsh Show and the National Eisteddfod, where there’ll be great opportunities to win Cwis Bob Dydd prizes.”

