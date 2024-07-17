Cyndi Lauper’s classic ‘Time After Time’ reimagined by Welsh pop band XY&O

Welsh pop band XY&O, who boast 50 million streams online, have reimagined Cyndi Lauper’s iconic classic ‘Time After Time’.

The track features in Bupa’s new advert which highlights the benefits of Blua, a new way for customers to access digital healthcare.

XY&O’s rendition of the iconic track is a euphoric floor-filler that reflects the fast pace of life presented in Bupa’s advert.

An ode to the timeless classic, the new track can be downloaded or streamed on Spotify.

Skip Curtis, singer-songwriter in XY&O, said: “As a singer-song writer I’ve always admired Cyndi Lauper. It was exciting to be approached by Bupa to reimagine one of her iconic tracks and have the opportunity to celebrate her legacy with a cover of Time After Time.

“Re-working such a recognisable track is tricky because we didn’t want to just replicate the original, but we were also careful to not stray away completely from the feel of Cyndi’s original and what makes it great.

“We worked on a demo idea of the track which went well so we tracked a full version to release. Cyndi Lauper is actually quite unique in the way she sings her melodies and phrases her lyrics, probably because she has one of the best accents and speaking voices I’ve ever heard… so she is a tricky singer to try and follow! We wanted the track to be warm and high energy with enough of the nostalgic aspects of the original, which is an iconic song obviously.”

Fiona Bosman, Brand Director at Bupa, said: “The theme of Time After Time and its lyrics aligned with the creative concept for our campaign to launch Blua, which is digital health from Bupa, to the world. Consisting of virtual consultations, health programmes and remote healthcare, Blua can be relied on to offer digital healthcare in convenient ways whenever customers need it, time after time.

“We were keen to maintain the nostalgia of the original song and mix it in a way that gave it a bit more speed and energy to reflect the fast pace of life – and XY&O felt like the perfect artist to do this.”

The newly recorded version by XY&O is now available to stream for free on Spotify.

