Dadleoli release accomplished and exciting debut album today

Stephen Price

Rising stars, Dadleoli release their hotly-anticipated debut album today – and despite an average age of 18, it’s an accomplished album that confirms their early promise and place among Wales’ most exciting and enjoyable new acts.

Today sees the release of the band’s first LP, ‘Fy Myd Bach I’ (My Little World) – some two years since Dadleoli formed as a band via Tafwyl 2022 ‘Yn Cyflwyno’ (Introducing) project.

Efan, Caleb, Jake, Jac and Tom, have been busy releasing a series of singles and an EP since those early days, gaining them a devoted set of followers – and today is the culmination of two years of solid graft whilst also juggling the demands of school.

As well as all the writing and recording, they have also gigged all over Wales, supporting artists such as Bwncath, Dafydd Iwan and Candelas, playing on some of Wales’ biggest stages including Maes B and Triban.

Promise kept

Dadleoli’s highlight however came last week as they performed to over 2,000 people on the main stage at Tafwyl – giving fans a taste of their eagerly-awaited release, and confirming early critical expectations.

Although the average age of the band is 18, their sound has matured extensively and the group has clearly found their feet by weaving catchy melodies, spiky riffs, and fresh lyrics that are connect with their younger audience.

Lead singer, Efan, says: “This album sums up the band and its members. The different styles and stories lead the audience through their own little world, and that’s where the title of the album came from.

“We look forward to playing these new songs in Maes B and loads of other places over the summer, and then there will be a big party to celebrate at Clwb Ifor Bach on September 19th!”

Development

Speaking to Nation.Cymru ahead of the launch, he added: “The new album dives further into the band’s sound and how the band has developed since the release of their EP, ‘Diwrnodau Haf’, last year.

“The process of writing the album started last summer and was completed at the end of Easter this year. We recorded a lot of the songs around other commitments, exams and gigs!

“‘Fy Myd Bach I’ has a variety of styles from the clean sound of ‘Rhydd O’r Crud’ and ‘Dalia ‘Mlaen’, to the ballad style of ‘Fory’ and ‘Dim Haul Dim Mwy’.

The band are also due to play a total of 7 sets during the week of the National Eisteddfod with some highlights being Llwyfan y Maes and Maes B for the first time this year!

The band have many gigs coming up in September, with an official album launch at Clwb Ifor Bach on the 19th! This gig follows our sold out show at Clwb downstairs, last year.

Stream Dadleoli’s Fy Myd Bach I on your preferred platform.

September dates

Thursday 19 Sept: Clwb Ifor Bach, Caerdydd

Thursday 26 Sept: Bunkhouse Swansea

Friday 27 Sept: Cwrw Carmarthen

Saturday 28 Sept: Neuadd y Dref, Llanfairfechan

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

