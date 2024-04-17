Dafydd Iwan and more to perform at Welsh language festival

Some of the biggest names in Welsh music, from Dafydd Iwan to Fleur de Lys are set to perform at Welsh language Fel ‘Na Mai festival this spring.

Following the success of music festivals held in 2022 and 2023, Gwyl Fel ‘Na Mai 2024 will be held on Saturday May 4 at the Frenni Transport site in Parc Gwynfryn, Crymych, Pembrokeshire.

Unparalleled event

The musical offering this year is one of the best yet – with a large number of prominent names of the Welsh scene set to perform.

Appearing on the Foel Drigarn stage in order are Ysgol Bro Preseli, Ysgol Eglwyswrw, Fel’na Mai Folk Musicians, rock group Gelert, Edward H Pantrod (Cleif Harpwood and Dafydd Pantrod and the band), then Dafydd Iwan.

In the wake of the huge success of their new album, Cowboys Rhos Botwnnnog, masters of pop rock of the 1980s and 90s, Jess will perform.

A performance from the prolific singer songwriter, Al Lewis and the band, is also scheduled, and at the top of the mast crowning the whole event will be an audiovisual extravaganza from HMS Morris.

All ages

On the Frenni Fawr stage entertaining the children at the beginning of the afternoon will be children’s favourite, Siani Sionc.

Then audiences will get a taste of the dreamy and charming pop songs of Danielle Lewis from New Quay.

Following this, the Crymych Rugby Club Boys’ Choir will raise the roof (and a few glasses afterwards).

An event for all ages – the children’s marquee and the activity bus will be buzzing with activities and talks, while young people will have the opportunity to record a song in the Corryn Du mobile recording studio, or look for a way out of the complexity of the escape rooms – another new attraction on site this year.

Richard and Wyn 2023 award winners, Dros Dro will perform once again before Alfa, the heavy rock duo from Llanrug, blow the cobwebs from the audience’s ears.

The afternoon’s performances end in the company of the indie rock band from Anglesey, Fleur de Lys with their memorable melodic songs.

Campers

Leading the whole event this year will be Radio Cymru’s Mirain Iwerydd.

There is also a licensed bar on site throughout the Festival provided by Crymych Rugby Club and plenty of refreshments from local caterers.

For those who want to camp or stay in their campervans over the festival, organisers have arranged provision – or there is information on hotels and accommodation in the area on the Fel ’Na Mai website.

To purchase tickets or find out more, visit felnamai.co.uk

