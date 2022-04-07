Dafydd Iwan announced as special guest for new Wrexham Festival

Fresh from reducing grown men to tears at the Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the Wales v Austria World Cup playoff semi-final, Welsh folk legend Dafydd Iwan has been unveiled as special guest for a new festival in Wrexham.

The Wrexham Open Air Festival, sponsored by Wrexham Lager, will see the Welsh music hero take to the main stage any the one day event on Saturday, June 18.

The Wrexham brewery famed for its Bootlegger pilsner, has teamed up with Commonwood Leisure to present a new music festival for the town,

Held in the grounds of Borras Commonwood Fishery, surrounded by acres of green fields, lakes and a mile from the centre of town, it will see Wrexham’s best, upcoming bands come together with a number of established artists for the all day event, which will be filmed by S4C.

Writing on the Wrexham Lager Twitter account, the festival organisers said: “We are buzzing to announce that non other than Yma o Hyd singer, Dafydd Iwan, who sent shivers down the back of 30,000 Welsh supporters just two weeks ago in Cardiff, will be performing on the main stage at Wrexham Open Air on June 18th.

“Having hit well over one million views of that performance since, Dafydd knows a special occasion when he sees one and this is a moment not to be missed for our town.”

Party

It could also be one huge football party – with Wrexham in the running for promotion from the National League and Wales one match away from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

“Better yet, not only will our cameras be there, but so too S4C. And if you’re thinking anything like we are, imagine a promotion party and Welsh qualification all in one,” the organisers added.

