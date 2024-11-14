Date revealed for International Eisteddfod Parade of Nations

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has revealed the date that their celebrated ‘Parade of Nations’ will be held in the town.

Visitors can expect a colourful spectacle, as groups from across the world will be participating, alongside dozens of groups from Wales and the rest of the UK on Wednesday 9 July 2025 at 4.30pm.

Competitors that plan to come to Llangollen next year include choirs, dance groups, ensembles and soloists from across the globe.

This includes performers from Argentina, Burundi, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Isle of Man, Japan, Malaysia, Morocco, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Congo, Trinidad and Tobago, USA, and Zimbabwe.

Central event

The parade, one of the central parts of the festival, will be followed by a huge party on the Eisteddfod field, where visitors can get on the ‘ground for a pound’!

The parade will be led by the Llangollen Silver Band and Llangollen Town Crier, Austin “Chem” Cheminais. New in next year’s parade will be ‘Community Rhythms and Roots Wales’, who will be bringing 6 groups representing diverse communities from across the country to perform in Llangollen.

John Gambles, Chair of the festival said: “As usual, last year’s parade was amazing spectacle and colour. Over 8,000 people came out to welcome our international competitors.

“We’ve got some amazing international competitors from around the world already confirmed for next year. Our Parade of Nations is one of our most popular events, and this will be followed by a huge celebration on our field, as welcome the world once again to Wales.”

Growing profile

Dave Danford, the Eisteddfod’s Artistic Director, will be overseeing the event. He said, “The profile of our festival grew considerably this year, and we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure 2025 is even bigger.

“Our partnership with Cuffe and Taylor is continuing to enable us to bring some truly amazing artists to Llangollen, such as James, Olly Murs, The Script, Texas and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, all of whom have already announced shows here next summer as part of our Live At Llangollen Pavilion series.

“However, the International Eisteddfod itself remains the central part of everything we do here, and we’re delighted to be welcoming so many international competitors and visitors next summer.

“It’s always great to see the Llangollen and the wider community come out to support our festival.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

