Date set for Eisteddfod Parade of Nations

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has announced the date and confirmed lineup for their celebrated ‘Parade of Nations’.

The internationally renowned event will be held in Llangollen on Wednesday, 3 July at 4.30pm.

Visitors can expect a colourful spectacle as groups from as far away as Burundi, Canada, China, Ghana, India, Japan, Malaysia, Morocco, Singapore, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, USA and Zimbabwe will be participating – alongside dozens of groups from the UK.

Parade

The parade, one of the central parts of the core Llangollen Eisteddfod comes less than 24 hours after Sir Tom Jones makes his long-awaited debut at the festival.

It will be followed by a huge party on the Eisteddfod field, where visitors can get on the ‘ground for a pound’! Welsh folk heroes Calan then headline the ‘Wales Welcomes the World’ concert in the Pavilion, also starring Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Johns’ Boys Chorus and Royal Harpist Alis Huws, alongside the Llangollen International Orchestra.

John Gambles, Vice-Chair of the festival said, “This year, our parade will be the biggest for years. We’ve got some amazing international competitors from around the world coming to our town in July. Our Parade of Nations is one of our most popular events and this will be followed by a huge celebration on a our field as we truly welcome the World to Wales.”

The parade will be led by the Llangollen Silver Band and Llangollen Town Crier, Austin “Chem” Cheminais. In 2023, thousands of residents took to the streets, and this year there will be even more participants and colours.

Core Eisteddfod

In 2024 the core Eisteddfod week is taking place between 2-7 July, with concerts before and after featuring acts as diverse as Jess Glynne, Manic Street Preachers, Madness, and Paloma Faith.

Dave Danford, the Artistic Director of the festival, will be overseeing the event. He said, “This year, the profile of our festival has gone through the roof. Our partnership with Cuffe and Taylor means that this summer we are bringing some truly international artists to Llangollen, such as Bryan Adams, and Nile Rodgers & Chic. Our core Eisteddfod week remains the central part of everything we are doing, which is why we’re bringing our parade forward, to be held on the day that we welcome the World to Wales.”

Core Eisteddfod: Tuesday 2 July 8pm

TOM JONES: Wednesday 5 July 8pm

WALES WELCOMES THE WORLD

Celebrating the rich tapestry of Welsh culture, featuring the soul-stirring melodies of folk band Calan, the elegance of Royal harpist Alis Huws, the powerful harmonious voices of John’s Boys Male Chorus, and the Llangollen International Orchestra.

Thursday 4 July 2024 8pm

DIRECT FROM THE WEST END

Featuring Kerry Ellis & John Owen-Jones. Two of musical theatre’s leading lights take to the stage for an unmissable evening of Broadway and West End classics PLUS the final of our Voice of Musical Theatre.

Friday 5 July

GREGORY PORTER

Grammy award winning jazz sensation makes a welcome return to Llangollen.

Saturday 6 July

CHOIR OF THE WORLD

An Eisteddfod highlight; the very best choirs, dance ensembles and operatic stars battle it out to become champions of champions.

Sunday 7 July

KATHERINE JENKINS

Gala Concert to close the Core Eisteddfod with special guest, the mezzo-soprano performs operatic arias, popular songs, and musical theatre.

