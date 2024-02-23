Dates announced for Other Voices festival

Following a phenomenal sold-out event in 2023, wristbands are now on sale for the fifth edition of Other Voices Cardigan, the Wales–Ireland music and ideas festival.

The event is inspired by the renowned Irish music series and will take place in Cardigan over the weekend of 31 October – 2 November this year.

Wristbands give audience members unlimited entry to the Music Trail and Clebran sessions across three days and also give inclusion into the draw to win coveted tickets to the intimate live performances at St Mary’s Church which will be simultaneously streamed worldwide online and recorded for future broadcast on TV.

Intimate shows

Last year’s Church line up saw Mercury Prize nominees Yard Act, folk hero King Creosote, Double Welsh Music Prize winners Adwaith and more perform intimate shows for some lucky ticket winners, with another stellar line-up set for 2024.

Now in its fifth year, Other Voices Cardigan has become a much-anticipated fixture in the UK festival calendar and an established part of the Other Voices family.

Over the years Other Voices’ network has stretched to Berlin, London, New York, Austin, Belfast and beyond. Hosted by Other Voices regular and BBC6 Music DJ Huw Stephens, this year’s festival attendees can expect another incredible curated line-up of breaking music drawn from across the genres, featuring everything from hip-hop, grime and electronica to post-punk, traditional and folk, with artists that highlight the cultural connections between these two nations.

Wales & Ireland

The festival celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of Welsh and Irish music, and offers a weekend of unparalleled musical experiences for all ages, with over 80 performances packed into bars, cafes, theatres and intimate venues around Cardigan, giving a platform to the best of new and emerging music from both sides of the Irish Sea and beyond.

The Clebran sessions make a welcome return to Mwldan, giving a platform for leading speakers and thinkers to come together to debate, share ideas, provoke conversation and explore perspectives on current issues.

Clebran will take place in the daytime across the three days of the festival, with previous speakers including Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford, writer and broadcaster Jon Gower, and National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa.

“Full bloom”

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, says: “Other Voices continues to grow and flourish in Aberteifi/Cardigan. The seed that was sown has taken root and is threatening to reach full bloom this October.

“The welcoming hospitality of the town and its people along with some of the most beautiful locations now attracts a diversity of artists of Other Voices to come to Cardigan to celebrate our shared love of song and singing. It’s a remarkable thing and the word is spreading that here in West Wales is one of the most beautiful and alluring festivals on these Islands. So come West along the road and be with us.”

Dream to reality

Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, says: “Since 2019, Other Voices Aberteifi/Cardigan has moved from being a dream into an annual reality, and we’re delighted to announce that the fifth edition will take place from 31st October to 2nd November 2024.

“At the heart of the festival lies the special relationship between Ireland and Wales, and we take pride in celebrating our shared cultures, unique languages and world-class musicians, artists and thinkers.

“Please join our family this coming Autumn to enjoy life on the western edge of Wales, three days of magnificent music, ideas and chat, and open your hearts to friends old and new from Ireland, Wales and beyond. Croeso cynnes i bawb.”

For more information and further updates as they happen, visit othervoices.ie or follow Other Voices on social media @Othervoiceslive and @TheatrMwldan.

Earlybird wristbands are just £35 and will increase to £50 from 1 July – with early booking advised following last year’s sell-out festival.

A limited number of tickets for under 18s are also on sale at just £10.

Find out more or purchase wristbands via mwldan.co.uk and www.othervoices.ie

