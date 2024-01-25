Daughter of Prisoner legend set to join convention at Portmeirion

The daughter of Patrick McGoohan, will be the special guest at thsi year’s Prisoner convention at Portmeirion.

Six of One: The Prisoner Appreciation Society has announced that Catherine McGoohan, daughter of The Prisoner star Patrick McGoohan (1928-2009) will be guest of honour at their Portmeirion 2024 Convention: PortmeiriCon which will be held between April 12th and 14th 2024.

The Prisoner is a 1967 British television series created by screenwriter and producer, Patrick McGoohan, who played the lead role as Number Six, an unnamed British intelligence agent who is abducted and imprisoned in a mysterious coastal village.

The series was filmed in Portmeirion, the beautiful Italianate village in north Wales built by architect Clough Williams-Ellis.

The Prisoner appreciation society, ‘Six of One’ was founded by Dave Barrie in 1977. The series has grown in popularity gaining iconic status and the society now has hundreds of members worldwide.

Mr Barrie said: “Catherine joined us at the 2014 PortmeiriCon and the Prisoner 50th Anniversary celebrations held in Portmeirion in 2017 and we are delighted she will be joining us once again.

“Catherine is very enthusiastic and excited to return to the village for what will be our 40th PortmeiriCon. This will be an extraordinary, landmark convention not to be missed.”

The convention will see Catherine speaking about her father in a Q&A session. Other guests include cinema critic and historian Tony Sloman, who worked as Film Librarian on The Prisoner spending almost a year working behind the scenes on the series.

There will also be re-enactments of scenes from the show and the opportunity to dress in costume to transport the Village back to the 1960s. All outdoor events throughout the day are open to the public to enjoy.

Mr Barrie, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming devoted fans from across the world so it just leaves one thing to add: Be seeing you”

Six of One expect a high demand for the event, with devotees travelling from across the globe to attend and the number of places has to be limited, so the advice is register soon to secure your place at https://sixofone.co

