Daytime in the Pavilion launched at Llangollen Eisteddfod

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has today launched its daytime pavilion programme for this year’s core festival.

Tickets are now available to see over 3,000 participants from choirs, dance groups, ensembles and soloists from 34 countries including Australia, Burundi, Canada, China, Japan, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe.

They will all head to North East Wales for the Core Eisteddfod Week, which runs from Tuesday 2 to Sunday 7 July.

Peace and reconciliation

This year’s competitions include the Pendine International Voice of the Future, and Choir of the World, when the world’s best choirs will compete for the Pavarotti trophy.

The festival, which has existed since 1947 to promote peace and reconciliation through music and dance, has a track record of promoting excellence in the arts.

In 2024, its coveted competitions in the Llangollen Pavilion have attracted more countries and competitors than for many years.

Welcoming the world to Wales

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said, “This is the most exciting daytime line-up we’ve had in our Pavilion for many years.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world to Wales yet again in July. We will also be bringing the finals of some of our daytime competitions into our evening concerts this year, such as the Voice of Musical Theatre on Thursday evening.

“This means winners will be sharing the stage with the likes of folk superstars Calan, Royal Harpist Alis Huws, Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Finalists Johns’ Boys Male Chorus, and West End stars Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones.

“The fact that 34 nations will be represented means that Llangollen will be the cultural capital of the world this summer.

International artists

With international artists such Bryan Adams, Simple Minds, Paloma Faith and Nile Rodgers & Chic set to appear before and after the Core Eisteddfod Week, organisers are keen to point out that they remain true to their ethos of promoting peace through musical excellence.

Tickets for the Daytime in the Pavilion can be bought from www.llangollen.net. There will also be outside stage performances, and a whole host of activities planned for what organisers say will be the biggest Llangollen Eisteddfod for a generation.

Chair of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Professor Chris Adams said, “We are delighted to announce our exciting Daytime in the Llangollen Pavilion competitions and more events for this year’s festival.

Everything will be built around musical excellence and we still have some amazing announcements. This year, we’ve partnered with Cuffe and Taylor to bring some of the World’s biggest artists to Llangollen, but are staying true to the ethos of our founders, and that’s why this Summer, as well as welcoming people like Tom Jones, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins to Llangollen, we will be seeing more countries, more competitors and more diverse culture at the Llangollen Eisteddfod than for a generation.”

Daytime in the Pavilion tickets can be purchased here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

