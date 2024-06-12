Delta Goodrem to join Shania Twain for Welsh festival date

Delta Goodrem will join the best-selling female country music star of all time, Shania Twain, along with the already announced soulful Rag’n’Bone Man, for the grand opening night of the inaugural Chepstow Summer Sessions on Friday 5 July.

This opening night promises to be a monumental event, boasting three powerhouse voices to kick off a summer filled with world-class acts performing at Chepstow Racecourse, including the legendary Tom Jones and Hozier.

Fresh from her appearance at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival, Delta Goodrem completes the star-studded lineup for the opening night of Chepstow Summer Sessions.

This multi-talented entertainer is celebrated as a singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actress, and philanthropist.

Worldwide success

Delta is a household name and one of Australia’s most successful recording artists, holding records for the highest-selling album by an Australian female artist and the most ARIA Awards won in one night. With five #1 albums and nine #1 singles, her debut album ‘Innocent Eyes’ spent an astounding 7.5 months at #1 in Australia, achieving 23x platinum sales.

Delta’s recent hits, ‘Back To Your Heart’ and‘Hearts On The Run’ have also stormed the UK’s Radio Airplay Chart, reaching the Top 10.

Fans are in for a treat as she supports Shania Twain, alongside Rag’n’Bone Man at the Chepstow Summer Sessions on Friday, 05 July, promising an unforgettable performance and an evening of incredible music.

Legends

“We are beyond excited to have Delta Goodrem join Shania Twain and Rag’n’Bone Man for the openingnight of the Chepstow Summer Sessions.” Shares Peter Taylor, Cuffee & Taylor.

“This lineup is spectacular, bringing together three powerful and distinctive voices to Chepstow Racecourse. Shania’s legendary status, combined with Rag’n’Bone Man’s soulful energy and captivating Delta’s talent, it promises an unforgettable night.

“We can’t wait to kick off the summer with such a great event and look forward to welcoming fans to what will undoubtedly be a memorable series of shows.”

The Chepstow Summer Sessions promises to be an unmissable series of shows, featuring a diverse range of musical talents and offering something for every music lover.

