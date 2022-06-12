Details of Ceredigion National Eisteddfod programme unveiled

With under 50 days to go until the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod, organisers have announced details of the daily programmes and the evening events for the week.

In less than two months’ time, the Eisteddfod will open its gates on the outskirts of Tregaron, with a programme of over 1,000 events and activities.

Ceredigion takes centre stage in a number of events. Launching the week is Lloergan, on Friday evening 29 July, a brand new show written by Fflur Dafydd with from songs by Griff Lynch (Yr Ods) and Lewys Wyn (Yr Eira).

The show stars Lynwen Haf Roberts, Sam Ebenezer, Gruffydd Rhys Davies, Miri Llwyd and the Eisteddfod Choir.

The traditional Eisteddfod Cymanfa Ganu is held on Sunday, an evening of congregational singing, led by Delyth Hopkins Evans, with Iestyn Evans on the organ.

Monday evening sees the Pavilion stage filled with members of Young Farmers Clubs from across Ceredigion, as they perform a brand new show, based on the local legend about Maes Gwyddno, with almost 20 clubs involved on the night.

There are two very different shows in the Pavilion on Tuesday, starting with a music prom at the end of the afternoon, as Nel, the mischievous and friendly star of the popular Na, Nel! series of books by Meleri Wyn James to stage for the first time.

Outrageous humour

Later in the evening, Cabarela, with their outrageous humour and risqué songs present a new show on the Pavilion stage.

The final concert of the week sees top Welsh DJ, Huw Stephens curating this year’s Gig y Pafiliwn, starring Gwilym, Adwaith, Mellt and Alffa, all performing Owain Roberts’ outstanding arrangements of their own songs with the talented Welsh Pops Orchestra.

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses, said, “We’re delighted to publish our programmes across the Maes for the whole week, including our evening events in the Pavilion.

“We’re confident that we’ve put together an attractive and appealing programme for regular and new visitors to the festival.

“I’d like to thank all our local volunteers in Ceredigion, who’ve been working with us for such a long time to bring everything together.

“It’s been a difficult few years for everyone, and the support and friendship shown by our committees has been such a boost and help to us as we’ve been planning and creating this year’s programmes.”

The Ceredigion Eisteddfod is held on the outskirts of Tregaron from 30 July – 6 August.

More information on evening concerts is here and details of daily events around the Maes are here

You can buy daily or weekly Maes tickets here

