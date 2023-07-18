Digital Kylie Minogue to appear in musical at Wales Millennium Centre

Kyle Minogue will be digitally joining the cast of I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical, when it comes to Wales Millennium Centre as part of its UK tour.

Kylie Minogue will digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.

She said: “I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, ‘I Should Be So Lucky’.

“It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show. Let’s enjoy the magic all over again.”

Hilarious and heart-warming, I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical is about family, friends, love and great times.

Soaring anthems, classic pop tracks and dazzling dance sequences come together in a musical featuring no less than 10 Number 1 singles and over 30 songs from the Hit Factory whose music defined an era.

Pop royalty

In the on-stage cast, Bonnie will be played by Kayla Carter (The Color Purple, Bedknobs and Broomsticks), Spencer will be played by Jamie Chapman (Nativity! The Musical, The Mousetrap) and Ivy will be played by Jemma Churchill (Guys and Dolls, Nativity! THe Musical).

Matthew Croke (Wicked, Aladdin) will be playing Nadeem, Jessica Daley (Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables) will be playing Britney, and Gary Davis will be playing (Annie, Oklahoma!) as Big Mike.

The show follows characters Ella and Nathan, a young couple, hopelessly in love and about to take the biggest step of their lives – marriage.

Until it doesn’t go quite to plan. Will they be together forever, or will he make her cry and say goodbye?

The musical features the soundtrack of a generation with music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue (I Should Be So Lucky), Rick Astley (Never Gonna Give You Up), Jason Donovan (Too Many Broken Hearts) and Bananarama (Love In The First Degree).

Graeme Farrow, Wales Millennium Centre’s Artistic Director, said: “Plenty of those Hit Factory songs we can’t help but love, on stage in a brand new musical – plus Kylie to boot. I can’t wait.”

