Dining with the Stars: Colleen Ramsey launches Welsh food podcast on BBC Sounds

TV chef, author, and wife of Welsh football star Aaron Ramsey, Colleen Ramsey is launching her first Welsh language podcast, ‘Bwyd Gyda Colleen’, featuring conversations with some of Wales’ familiar faces.

Meaning ‘Food with Colleen’, Bwyd Gyda Colleen will be available on BBC Sounds from 14 January.

Ahead of the launch, Colleen said: “This podcast is a combination of the things I love the most – food and chatting.

“Food plays such an important role in the lives of my guests, and it’s been such a pleasure getting to know them on a deeper level.

“I’m incredibly grateful for their openness and how they’ve shared their personal stories, revealing how food has been a constant through life’s highs and lows.”

Death Row dilemma

Colleen explores everything from her guests’ cooking skills and food prepping tips for busy schedules to the all-important question: their last meal request should they find themselves on Death Row.

Presenter and member of Welsh language pop group Eden, Rachael Solomon, is the first guest.

Rachael takes listeners back to her childhood on her family farm in north Wales, recalling a meal that still haunts her – one she vows “never to cook” for her own children.

She also shares fond memories of living with her Eden bandmates, Non and Emma, and opens up about how life in the public eye has affected her eating habits and diet.

The following five episodes explore different themes, revealing how life events have shaped each guest’s relationship with food.

Connections

In the second episode, singer and BBC Radio Wales presenter Bronwen Lewis discusses the impact of ADHD on her relationship with food.

The following episodes features actor Stifyn Parri exploring the connection between grief and food; Paralympic athlete Aled Sion Davies shares the dietary requirements of a top athlete, while BBC Radio Wales Breakfast presenter Dot Davies reflects on her childhood and life choices.

Another episode sees Pobol y Cwm actor Rhys ap William recounting stories about his culinary adventures around the world.

Listen to Colleen’s podcast from January 14, with two episodes released weekly on BBC Sounds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

