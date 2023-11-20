Disability Arts Cymru announce call-out for more Welsh language members 

Disability Arts Cymru (DAC) has issued a call-out for more Welsh language members ahead of its 40th Birthday sessions coming to a close next month.

DAC works to establish a creative and equal Wales where disabled people are central to the nation’s arts.

Already this year, DAC have held events including Aildanio: Arts Prize 22-23, The Creative Word Prize, and a series of Online Artist Talks. Additionally, they run many projects and programmes such as Creativity is Mistakes, Crip Talks and Modulate. Details about these are available on DAC’s website.

DAC receives core funding from the Arts Council of Wales and employ seven members of staff who run the different departments promote the various types of art its work encompasses.

Earlier this year DAC appointed their new Executive Director – the first Welsh language appointee to the role.

Director Owain Gwilym said: ‘This year we’ve expanded our Welsh language activities, and we look forward to providing more Welsh language opportunities next year. We’re very eager to work with as many Welsh language disabled and/or deaf artists as possible”.

Additionally, DAC have recently hired a new Communications Manager who also knows the Welsh language, the artist Cerys Knighton.

Cerys added: “It’s important to get the chance to express your work and experiences in the language in which you’re most comfortable, therefore we’re eager to welcome more Welsh language members and to support our members through the creation of more Welsh language opportunities”.

Alun Llwyd, who is the Chief Executive of AM as well as one of DAC’s Trustees, said: “The work that DAC achieves in representing and supporting D/deaf and disabled in Wales is crucial. We’re passionate about extending our services so that as many deaf and disabled artists as possible are able to create and express themselves through the medium of the Welsh language”.

Head to Disability Arts Cymru’s website for more information about how to join as a member.

For more information, contact [email protected].

