Doctor Cymraeg launches new book for Welsh learners

Welsh language social media star Doctor Cymraeg has launched a handy book for new Welsh speakers, featuring useful adjectives, mutation guides and much more

With 65,000 followers on Instagram alone, Doctor Cymraeg has become a standout figure in online Welsh learning, sharing thoughts and advice to learners across the world.

Whether he’s offering encouragement for us all to use the Welsh we have, or shedding light on the many accents of our fair country, his content has gained a wide audience and an ever-growing army of learners who become inspired by his down-to-earth and straightforward teaching styles.

Doctor Cymraeg’s approachable nature hasn’t gone unnoticed too – and he can often be found answering learners’ questions publicly, or offering advice on places to use Welsh ‘in the wild’.

“Pesky things”

The write up for his new book reads: “Ah, adjectives… those pesky things describing whatever they like, however they like; determined to convince people that (somehow) Welsh is back-to-front!

“From that Doctor Cymraeg fella off social media who brought you 67 Favourite Welsh Verbs (et al)comes 88 Favourite Welsh Adjectives.

“Fear not! This book is not simply filled with 88 of Doctor Cymraeg’s favourite and most useful adjectives, but each adjective includes informative (I hope!) introductions, synonyms, etymologies, examples sentences, example questions, plural and comparison tables, mutation guides, and much more.

“Use this as a reference book, a thesaurus, a grammar-checker, or even as a book to simply browse when your brain’s craving some cool facts about this gorgeous, old language.”

Stephen told Nation.Cymru: “When I was growing up, filled with a burning desire to expose myself to as much Cymraeg as I could, I’d regularly browse Welsh-English dictionaries for fun.

“As you can imagine, despite being amazing to experience and encounter loads of new words and phrases, these dictionaries were hardly page turners!

“That’s why, with 88 Favourite Welsh Adjectives, I’ve tried to create a book that not only exposes learners and speakers alike to new, interesting, and useful words, but also provides the opportunity for users to relax and enjoy their browsing.

He added: “Included with each of my favourite adjectives is English equivalents, synonyms, tips on how to remember and use each term, etymology and word derivation, example sentences, example questions, mutation notes, and comparison tables.

“88 Favourite Welsh Adjectives follows from my previous book 67 Favourite Welsh Verbs which follows a similar layout.

“I’m so excited by this book… I just wish it was around when I was learning Cymraeg. I reckon it would’ve helped loads and become a wonderful companion to my language journey.

“But now I get to hope that it gets other learners and speakers closer to where they’d like their Cymraeg to be, and that’s just as wonderful a thought… if not better!”

People can buy the book from Amazon, or directly from Doctor Cymraeg’s Instagram account.

Welsh language lessons are offered virtually and in-person around Wales. Visit the following website for further details about learning Welsh and S4C resources: https://www.s4c.cymru/en/dysgu-cymraeg/

