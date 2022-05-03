Documentary about Welsh farmer who ‘had the same supper for 10 years’ to be shown at New York Film Festival

A documentary about a Welsh farmer whose story went viral online after he told a journalist he had eaten the same supper for 10 years is going to be screened at one of New York’s biggest film festivals.

An article in the Guardian about Wilf Davies who has lived in the Teifi Valley for all of his 72 years and had only visited England once warmed hearts at the heart of last year’s Covid pandemic.

“Whether it’s Easter Day or Christmas Day, being a farmer means every day is the same,” he told Kiran Sidhu. “The animals still need to be fed. Feeding the sheep and seeing how happy they are makes me happy, too. They never ask for anything different for supper.”

The short 19 minute documentary, Heart Valley, by director Christian Cargill and released by Pulse Films follows a day in the life of Wilf Davies.

It was chosen from more than 7,000 submissions to be among the films screened at the festival.

Heart Valley follows a day in the life of Wilf Davies, a shepherd from the small village of Cellan in Wales. Kind and inquisitive, the film looks at the world through Wilf's eyes, asking questions about what it is we should truly value.https://t.co/0K3YsOaJDE pic.twitter.com/nt1nkI0doD — Christian Cargill (@christiancarg) April 20, 2022

Christian Cargill told the Guardian that Wilf Davies was emotional when told the film was going to New York.

“I think for a lot of people that spent lockdowns in cities, Wilf’s story really touched on that yearning to disconnect,” he said.

“I remember first reading the piece and finding it inspiring, unconventional and deeply heartfelt. Two weeks on, I realised I was still thinking about this shepherd I’d never met called Wilf and in that moment I knew it was a story I wanted to explore, to find out more about this man and his life.”

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded by Robert De Niro and others in 2002 as part of a cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the 9/11 attacks.

Over 600 screenings take place every year with approximately 150,000 attendees.

