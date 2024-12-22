Double the wedding, triple the budget, one love

In a heartwarming and festive Christmas special, popular series Priodas Pum Mil (Five Thousand Wedding) will bring a very different episode for Christmas day. It will also have a different name – Priodas Pymtheg Mil (Fifteen Thousand Wedding).

This time the show is upping the ante both in romance and locations. With the usual £5,000 budget for a couple’s dream wedding now ballooning to a generous £15,000, hosts Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris find themselves with a challenge that not only celebrates love but also brings together two distinct cultures — Wales and Sweden.

The couple at the centre of this extravaganza is Aled Johnson from Pembrokeshire and Malin Gustafsson from Sweden, whose love story has already crossed borders. The pair who met in 2008 and have two children together, Owain and Gwennan, decided to marry not once, but twice, in both of their home countries.

“Married in both places”

Aled says: “A couple usually get married in front of family and friends, well ours are in Sweden and Pembrokeshire so it only seemed right to get married in both places. This show has allowed that to happen and we are extremely happy with the way it all worked out.

“My 87 year old father has never flown, he’s never had a passport so it went without question that the official wedding was to happen in Ebeneser chapel, Eglwyswrw and a blessing service at Malin’s family church.”

The planning of both weddings is left in the hands of the couple’s extended families and friends, creating a whirlwind of chaos, excitement, and a touch of humour as the two sides of the family battle cultural differences and currency, navigate logistical challenges, and struggle to merge their diverse traditions.

Helping them organise are presenters Emma and Trystan – both finding the currency exchange rate to Swedish crowns particularly hard to get their heads around. Emma says:

“As if planning two weddings in two different countries wasn’t challenging enough, we were faced with the added complication struggling to understand the Swedish kronor.

“With the total pot now at a whopping £15,000 (triple the usual amount), we needed to try not to be over-excited about it. At least we had the help of the Welsh friends and family and Malin’s Swedish family so we didn’t bankrupt the show!”

Visiting Sweden meant following Swedish customs, and in true Swedish fashion, Emma and Trystan get to dive headfirst into some of the country’s iconic traditions. From the sauna (a staple in Swedish culture) to the eccentric array of fish to choose from for the wedding dinner, the pair immerse themselves in every quirky stereotype the country has to offer.

Humorous moments

Viewers are treated to humorous moments as Trystan, who struggles with the pickled herring and stinky fish, tries not to let the sharp tang ruin his festive cheer, while Emma gamely jumps into the frozen lake and tries to keep her cool in the harsh heat of the sauna.

But amidst all the humour and cultural quirks, one thing is clear: Aled and Malin are deeply in love, and their wedding day is filled with joy, warmth, and a profound sense of connection that spans countries.

In Wales, the festivities are equally touching, but with their own special twist. The groom’s 87-year-old father, unable to travel to Sweden due to not having a passport, is a crucial part of the Welsh wedding swapping his wellingtons for a pair of his Sunday best shoes. The wedding also sees a special musical appearance by renowned Welsh singer, Cleif Harpwood, singing a beautiful Welsh love song.

With the help of Emma and Trystan, families and friends, the double wedding is a stunning success, and the £15,000 budget is more than enough to create two beautiful ceremonies.

Aled and Malin’s story proves that sometimes the best weddings are the ones that bring two cultures together, with family and friends at the heart of it all.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

