New volume on protest discusses some of Wales’ foremost social movements

At a turbulent time in Welsh politics, 11 campaigners have come together in one volume to discuss some of Wales’ foremost social movements.

Touching on everything from the battle for the Welsh language to the campaign for independence, climate change, #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, the book aims to discuss some of the most timely topics facing the nation today.

Dros Ryddid was edited by Llinos Dafydd and Ifan Morgan Jones, and is published in collaboration with the National Eisteddfod which visits Tregaron at the beginning of August.

It includes the personal stories of 11 contributors about their experiences of protesting, some unique to Wales, and some, like climate change, hot topics around the world, but looking at all from a Welsh perspective.

There are contributions from well-known writers such as Angharad Tomos, Heddyr Gregory and Menna Elfyn, and also newer names such as Nia Morais and Rhys Tudur.

‘Fascinating’

“From the housing market crisis to climate change to women’s rights and LGBTQ+, Wales is buzzing with political discussion at the moment,” said Llinos Dafydd.

“This book could inspire those who want to demand their own rights but also trigger a discussion about our future as a nation.

“Hopefully it will also be an interesting record for future readers of a fascinating time in our history.”

The book will be launched on the Llannerch Stage of the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron at 3:15pm on Tuesday, 2nd of August.

Ifan and Llinos will lead a panel of contributors to the book, and discuss how protesting of all kinds in Wales and beyond makes a difference.

Dros Ryddid by Llinos Dafydd and Ifan Morgan Jones (ed.) will be available by the end of July (£7.99, Y Lolfa).

