Duolingo shares list of Welsh phrases for love birds dating on St Dwynwen’s Day

Duolingo has shared a list of phrases for love birds who are dating on St Dwynwen’s Day today.

The language learning app company says it wants to help couples new and old set the scene for a romantic evening.

It has put together a guide of Welsh words and phrases people can use on a date on Dydd Santes Dwynwen (January 25).

The company said: “Whether it’s to impress a partner new or old, they’ll soon be swooning at these Welsh phrases!”

Welsh is an extremely popular language on Duolingo – a free app that makes language learning easy and accessible to everyone.

The language first launched on the platform in 2016 and by 2019, it was the fastest growing language in the UK – up 44% ahead of Hindi, Japanese and French.

The phrases are:

English Welsh Will you be my date this St Dwynwen’s Day? Hoffet ti ddod allan gyda fi ar Ddydd Santes Dwynwen? Would you like to go for dinner with me? Hoffet ti ddod am swper gyda fi? Shall we split the bill? Beth am rannu’r bil? Do you want to do this again sometime? Wyt ti eisiau gwneud hyn eto rywbryd? You’re my type on paper Ar bapur, rwyt ti’n swnio’n grêt. Shall we be exclusive? Wyt ti eisiau bod yn ecsgliwsif? I love you… Dw i’n dy garu di Shall we go for drinks after this? Beth am fynd am ddiod ar ôl hyn? Can we do this again sometime? Beth am wneud hyn eto rywbryd? I think we’re better off as friends ’Dyn ni’n well fel ffrindiau I’m not feeling the spark, how about you? Dw i ddim yn teimlo sbarc – beth amdanat ti?