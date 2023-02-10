Dydd Miwsig Cymru is celebrated across Wales and the world

Wales and the world today celebrates the eighth annual Welsh Language Music Day.

Dydd Miwsig Cymru honours all forms of Welsh language music – indie, rock, punk, funk, folk, electronica, hip hop and everything in between.

The day aims to introduce Welsh language music to new audiences by celebrating music being made in Welsh and the artists making waves at home and internationally.

In the past 12 months, more than 70 albums and 140 singles have been released in the language, while songs have been performed on stages from Glastonbury to Eurosonic in the Netherlands.

Sound of Miwsig – Yr artistiaid sydd am wneud tonnau yn 2023 – the first annual poll of the artists to make waves in Welsh language miwsig in 2023, voted for by industry experts – has been announced over consecutive days from Sunday 5 to Thursday 9 February.

After asking 80+ industry experts who they think are making waves in Welsh language #Miwsig this year… We can FINALLY reveal that our #SoundOfMiwsig 2023 is… @lloydylew / @domjamesf / @dontheprod

After two years of pandemic-induced postponements, more than 30 gigs and events are happening across Wales and the world, from Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Pontypridd, Aberystwyth and Wrexham to Budapest in what promises to be the biggest and best attended Dydd Miwsig Cymru ever.

Playlists for relaxing, electronic music and developing your understanding of Welsh have been created by DJs, record labels and publishers from the Welsh music industry to help people looking for a way in to get started.

The language is at the heart of a new Welsh cultural vanguard: following the men’s football team’s FIFA World Cup qualification, Dafydd Iwan’s protest song ‘Yma O Hyd’ – also given a drill makeover by Sage Todz – reached number one on the iTunes chart, while just this month S4C’s Dal Y Mellt has become the first Welsh language drama to be picked up by Netflix for international distribution.

#DyddMiwsigCymru hapus or happy Welsh language music day! We spoke to musician Angharad Jenkins, about what Welsh language music day means to her

The past twelve months have seen Welsh rap miwsig rise to prominence with Dom James, Lloydy Lew and BOYO joining Sage Todz in a scene going from strength to strength.

With the day being part of the Welsh Government’s long-term vision to see a million Welsh speakers as well as doubling the daily using of Welsh by 2050, Welsh language music is being hailed as a great resource for learners of the language.

Gavin and Stacey writer and actor Ruth Jones has previously hailed the power of song in adding to her vocabulary saying “I think listening to Welsh language music as a learner is really, really helpful, because there’s something about music, you get into that groove, you sing along. I think music is a really powerful teaching tool and learning tool, but it’s an enjoyable one”.

Find out more about Dydd Miwsig Cymru events, gigs and playlists HERE and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

