Eädyth’s new single aims to break down misconceptions around HIV in Wales

Singer songwriter Eädyth’s latest single, released today (1 June) aims to break down misconceptions around HIV in Wales.

All These Dreams is a collaborative project between the Welsh National Opera (WNO) and Tŷ Cerdd and is the latest addition to the Three Letters songbook, a project designed by WNO in collaboration with Fast Track Cardiff, to raise public awareness of the contemporary realities of HIV in Wales.

Inspired by the Aids Quilt Songbook, each song submitted to Three Letters is created with the intention of exploring and reflecting the stories of people living with HIV today.

Eädyth says the track, produced in collaboration with Mercy Shibemba and Aliyah Wiggins, was inspired by artists such as Lizzo and Beyonce, and most significantly influenced by the piano chords of artists Alfa Mist and Robert Glasper.

“This song is about taking your fears and creating power, breaking through the barriers, learning from your mistakes and using your voice to empower and help others,” she said.

“I wanted to give the production the right kind of feel and style whilst also giving it something completely fresh. Mercy, Aliyah and I worked really well together. Collaborating with them on the production beforehand I think was vital, for the piece to reflect the emotion behind the song.”

Lived experience

The song draws on Mercy Shibemba’s lived experience of HIV. Mercy, who has been involved with WNO’s Three Letters project since its inception, also worked on the first addition to the songbook ‘We Learn, We Know, We Understand’ – a product of workshops she held with Year 10 students from Cardiff West Community High School.

“All These Dreams is based on my own experiences,” Mercy said.

“The main message is about finding your voice and discovering yourself. I always focus on the lyric ‘Who are you racing?’ as it serves as a reminder to all of us to focus on our own journeys and to not compare ourselves with others.”

WNO Vocal Intern Aliyah Wiggins worked with Eädyth and Mercy on the lyrics and melody whilst also contributing vocals to the track. This opportunity stemmed from an internship with WNO, during which time she also worked with primary and SEN schools, introducing the students to the world of opera.

Aliyah said, “Being an intern at WNO has allowed me to obtain so much knowledge about how to assist, lead, plan, evaluate, and deliver a workshop. It’s built my confidence in opera and has introduced me to so many new people and projects in such a short space of time and has been an invaluable experience.’

All These Dreams is now available via all music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music. The song will be performed live by Eädyth and Aliyah Wiggins as part of the upcoming Pride Cymru celebrations across Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June.

